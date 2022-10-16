Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Says Victor Wembanyama Can Become The Best Player In The World: “He’s Not The Future Shaq But He Can Definitely Be The First Victor."

Victor Wembanyama made his US debut a couple of weeks ago, sending everybody into a frenzy with his height and skill set, which makes him a threat to whoever tries to stop him. The Frenchman has been making noise for his performances in Europe, but after coming to America, more people realized why he's considered the unanimous No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft. 

LeBron James was in awe of him, and fans couldn't help but admit the guy is the real deal, but they're not the only ones praising Wembanyama. Another legend recently chimed in on this topic, saying that Wemby has everything to be successful in the league. 

Shaquille O'Neal is quick to call out players when they don't perform as expected, but the Big Diesel also recognizes talent when he sees it, and he had no other option but to praise Wembanyama after his incredible performances.

Many have said that Wembanyama can be the next Shaq, but that's far from reality. They have different play styles, and what Wemby can do with his handles and shooting ability was unthinkable for Shaq. 

Via The Mirror:

“I just saw him play the other day, very impressive player,” O’Neal said of Wembanyama while in attendance for the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks preseason game.

“7ft, shoots a jumper, can dominate inside. He’ll probably be the first pick, he’s probably the best player coming out of France.

“He’s not the future Shaq but he can definitely be the first Victor,” he said. “He’s a great player and he should want to make a name for himself, he should not want to be like anyone else.

“They’re probably going to compare him to Kevin Durant and other guys, but definitely the best player to come out of France and if I was him I’d want to be able to say ‘I’m the best player in the world’.

“For the first time ever, France could say they have the best player in the world. For a long time it’s been the Americans dominating, but if I was him I’d be aiming to be the best player in the world.”

Wembanyama is already one of the most over-hyped prospects of all time. His talent, height, and confidence are unmatched, and it's easy to see why many teams around the league are planning to tank so they can get a better chance at the No. 1 overall pick. 

Everybody who watches him gets enchanted. Shaq is the last name to join this list, as Wembanyama is ready to take the league by storm and dominate for many years to come. 

