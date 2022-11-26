Jabari Smith Slams “Disrespectful” Trae Young And Dejounte Murray

Credit: Fadeaway World

Jabari Smith Jr. minced no words when he slammed Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young and Dejounte Murray for their "disrespectful" behavior.

The clash between the Houston Rockets and the Hawks wasn't without some fireworks, as both teams went all out to get a win, and in that process, there was a bit of a kerfuffle. The Rockets eventually won 128-122.

Young and Murray took a shot at the Rockets after hitting back-to-back triples in the third quarter, including the latter tapping Houston rookie Jabari Smith Jr. on the head after draining a three all over him. Clearly, the Rockets camp wasn't happy, and a heated confrontation followed.

Jabari Smith Says They Responded To The Hawks' Duo's Antics With A Win

Jabari Smith Jr had 21 points, 9 rebounds, and an assist to play his part in Houston's win, but a sweeter moment for the rookie, who has been vocal about his thoughts since the start of the season, was dishing it out to Young and Murray in the aftermath of the win.

Speaking to the reporters postgame, the 19-year-old said the win was the perfect way to respond to the duo's antics. Per ClutchPoints:

“There was a little disrespect going on from their side, so we just wanted to check them on it and just do some straightening, but we bounced back and responded with a win, so that’s how you do it”

Rockets reporter Lachard Binkley also expressed his disappointment at the events that unfolded during the game

I mean even doing this type of stuff on the playground you are asking for trouble. Slapping someone on the top of the head is big time disrespectful and got the Rockets fired up

The row certainly did fire up the Rockets as they rallied in the final stretch to outscore the Hawks 34-18. Jalen Green topped off with 30 points, 5 rebounds, and as many assists, while Kenyon Martin Jr. had 21 points, 15 boards, and an assist. Garrison Matthews came off the bench to drain 20 points, 4 rebounds, and a couple of dimes.

The Rockets are 4-14 this season and find themselves at the bottom of the West, but their win against a talented Hawks unit shows they're no pushovers.

