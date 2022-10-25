NBA Fans React To Jabari Smith Jr. And Jalen Green Heated Disagreement On The Bench: "It's Just Game 4, How Will They Make It Through The Season?"

The Houston Rockets are a part of the list of many NBA teams that are hoping to lose enough games this season to have a realistic shot at drafting Victor Wembanyama. The Rockets moved on from Christian Wood for no real rotation player to get worse for this season while giving an opportunity to their young players to shine.

Whenever a lot of young players are trying to prove they are better than each other on the same team, sparks can fly. That seems to already be happening with Jabari Smith Jr., who was the No. 3 pick in the 2022 Draft, and the No. 2 pick in 2021, Jalen Green.

Fans were stunned to see the two young Rockets get into a heated argument on the bench this early in the season.

There is no need to overreact for the Rockets as this is a young team and tempers sometimes may flare. Stephen Silas is a solid coach who is in charge of developing this young roster, so he will deal with the issue internally.

What Are The Rockets' Goals For This Season?

As mentioned earlier, the Rockets will hope to lose enough games to have good draft odds. In the meantime, they have a whole crop of great young talent to develop. Both Jabari Smith and Jalen Greem are in this group, alongside Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason, and others.

This would probably be one of the best-constructed cores that Wembanyama could be drafted to, outside the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets still have room to bottom out by trading players like Eric Gordon and others on the roster.

Even getting the No. 2 pick might work out for the Rockets, given Kevin Porter Jr. is still not solidified as the Rockets' point guard of the future, allowing the team to have the room to draft Scoot Henerson.