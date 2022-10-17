Skip to main content

Watch: Houston Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas Got Emotional After A Reporter Recited Kevin Porter Jr.‘s “This Team Saved My Life” Comment

The Houston Rockets are expected to be among the worst teams in the league this season, but they still have a lot going for them.

In one corner is Kevin Porter Jr., who has the potential to be a star despite a couple of concerning moments throughout his young career.

Now, the 22-year-old is getting ready for another season in H-Town, with a team that Porter Jr. himself credits with saving his life.

"This organization saved my life, potentially,” Porter Jr. said at the team’s media day. “I just love being here and I want to be here for a while. I needed a new scenery and they picked me up when I was down. They gave me love and confidence in myself, and motivation to become a better player and person,” Porter Jr. said. “They’ve invested a lot in me, and I try to give them my all to repay them in some way.”

With averages of 15.6 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game on 41.5% shooting, Porter Jr. is showing flashes of his potential and the Rockets have rewarded him with a lot of support and playing time.

Of course, KPJ's biggest supporter of all is his head coach Stephen Silas, who has built quite a connection with the young star.

Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Got Emotional After Talking About Kevin Porter Jr.

In a recent video that has gone viral online, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas is seen talking to reporters just a few days before their opening debut. When a reporter mentioned KPJ and his extension (and the comments about how the Rockets saved his life), Silas took a minute to respond as his eyes filled with water.

While the Rockets may not be competing for championships, it's clear that they are building towards something great. With Jabari Smith, Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, and Kenyon Martin, the Rockets have a solid core of young guys who will grow and get better with time.

Regarding Porter Jr., specifically, many believe he is the key to unlocking a successful future for the Rockets. With a deep bag and impressive and an impressive all-around game, he is probably the closest thing to a star the Rockets have right now.

Behind the leadership of Silas and the rest of the coaching staff, it should only be a matter of time before Porter reaches the height of his basketball abilities.

