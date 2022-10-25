Skip to main content

Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Trade Russell Westbrook For Eric Gordon And Buddy Hield In 3-Way Trade

Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Trade Russell Westbrook For Eric Gordon And Buddy Hield In 3-Way Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are not too far from having early-season panic spread through the franchise after their 0-3 start to the year. With a challenging schedule still ahead of the team, there is a real danger that the Lakers fall into a massive hole by the first week of November.

The easiest way to make them more competitive is by addressing their offensive concerns and the poor fit of Russell Westbrook by making a trade to send Russ elsewhere and get better-fitting players. However, the Lakers will have to part with 2 first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to incentivize teams to take on the $47 million Westbrook is owed this season.

That contract size allows multiple players to be acquired for one contract, so the Lakers can really bolster their depth around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Nick Young has seen the Lakers struggle in shooting, so has suggested the Lakers trade Russ in a three-team deal with the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets to acquire Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon. 

The Lakers are probably not looking for 2 shooting specialists, as they could also look at possible wings or centers to add depth in those positions as well. But adding both Hield and Gordon makes them massive threats in a LeBron James-led offense, that allows shooters to thrive with open opportunities. 

What Does A Possible 3-Team Trade Look Like?

It would be challenging to make a 3-team work in this case because of the division of compensation. The Rockets haven't shown any desire to acquire the Westbrook contract so far, so the Pacers will be the ones to most likely take on Russ. They will want higher draft compensation for having the best player and taking on the most money.

What can the Rockets expect as fair compensation? If the Lakers give their 2027 pick to the Pacers, they wouldn't want to also part with their 2029 pick for Gordon as compensation to the Rockets. 

The Lakers would be better off getting two or three players in individual trades for both those picks with the Pacers giving them Hield and Myles Turner, or other possible packages with the Charlotte Hornets and the Utah Jazz.  

YOU MAY LIKE

Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Trade Russell Westbrook For Eric Gordon And Buddy Hield In 3-Way Trade
NBA Media

Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Trade Russell Westbrook For Eric Gordon And Buddy Hield In 3-Way Trade

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Magic Johnson Doesn't Think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will Handle It Well When LeBron James Passes Him To Become The All-Time Leading Scorer: "It'll Be A Hard Pill To Swallow"
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Doesn't Think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will Handle It Well When LeBron James Passes Him To Become The All-Time Leading Scorer: "It'll Be A Hard Pill To Swallow"

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan Agreed With Charles Barkley About NBA Players Not Being Role Models: "I Realized We're Really Not. We Assume That Responsibility Because Of The Respect We're Given."
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Agreed With Charles Barkley About NBA Players Not Being Role Models: "I Realized We're Really Not. We Assume That Responsibility Because Of The Respect We're Given."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Ben Simmons Gets Blasted By NBA Fans After Getting Fouled Out For The Second Time In The Last Three Games
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Gets Blasted By NBA Fans After Getting Fouled Out For The Second Time In The Last Three Games

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Joel Embiid Takes A Shot At Former Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo: "We Had A Crazy GM Tweeting About His Players, Going Crazy On Twitter, Which Was Insane."
NBA Media

Joel Embiid Roasts Fans Who Overreacted To 76ers 0-3 Start: "They Probably Wanted Me To Be Traded."

By Lee Tran
Video: James Harden Didn't Dribble Or Move From His Spot And Still Got Himself Wide Open For A 3-Pointer
NBA Media

Video: James Harden Didn't Dribble Or Move From His Spot And Still Got Himself Wide Open For A 3-Pointer

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Patrick Beverley Is Not Frustrated Despite The Lakers' 0-3 Start: "I’m Not Frustrated. I’m Living The Dream."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Is Not Frustrated Despite The Lakers' 0-3 Start: "I’m Not Frustrated. I’m Living The Dream."

By Gautam Varier
simmons morant
NBA Media

Video: Ja Morant Hilariously Baits Ben Simmons Into Fouling Out

By Lee Tran
WWE Wrestler JBL Mocks Charlotte Hornets And Michael Jordan On WWE Raw: "Charlotte Took The GOAT Of All GOATS, Michael Jordan, And Turned Him Into A Loser!"
NBA Media

WWE Wrestler JBL Mocks Charlotte Hornets And Michael Jordan On WWE Raw: "Charlotte Took The GOAT Of All GOATs, Michael Jordan, And Turned Him Into A Loser!"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Steve Kerr Believes Andrew Wiggins Is Playing His Best Basketball Ever: "I Don’t Think He’s Ever Looked More Confident"
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Believes Andrew Wiggins Is Playing His Best Basketball Ever: "I Don’t Think He’s Ever Looked More Confident"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lamar Odom Believes The Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis Due To His Struggles With Staying Fit: "I Know What Kobe Bryant Would Say, ‘Yo Trade That M*****f****r If He Ain’t Gon’ Be Out There.'"
NBA Media

Lamar Odom Believes The Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis Due To His Struggles With Staying Fit: "I Know What Kobe Bryant Would Say, ‘Yo Trade That M*****f****r If He Ain’t Gon’ Be Out There.'"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook Responds To Charles Barkley Saying He Doesn't Enjoy Playing With The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

Lakers Insider Thinks Russell Westbrook Situation On Lakers Is Becoming More Awkward Every Day: "Westbrook Has Gone From Being The Elephant In The Room To Being The Oxygen In The Room."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Starting The Season 1-2 After Loss To Memphis Grizzlies: "Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Aren't Enough To Make Them Contenders"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Starting The Season 1-2 After Loss To Memphis Grizzlies: "Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Aren't Enough To Make Them Contenders"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Michael Jordan On Being A Demanding Teammate During His Playing Days: "That Was Leadership... I Bet If You Ask Anyone Now On Those Teams, They Have A Greater Appreciation For What We Achieved."
NBA Media

Michael Jordan On Being A Demanding Teammate During His Playing Days: "That Was Leadership... I Bet If You Ask Anyone Now On Those Teams, They Have A Greater Appreciation For What We Achieved."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen A. Smith Sounds Off On Russell Westbrook: "Russell Westbrook Can't Shoot. It’s Just That Simple… Ladies And Gentlemen, Russell Westbrook Is Shooting 8 Percent From 3-Point Range."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Sounds Off On Russell Westbrook: "Russell Westbrook Can't Shoot. It’s Just That Simple… Ladies And Gentlemen, Russell Westbrook Is Shooting 8 Percent From 3-Point Range."

By Gautam Varier
Magic Johnson Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Thought He Would Hold The All-Time Scoring Record Forever
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Thought He Would Hold The All-Time Scoring Record Forever

By Gautam Varier