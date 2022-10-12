Skip to main content

Jared Dudley Hilariously Recalls When He Thought He'd Be Drafted By Lakers When They Selected Javaris Crittenton: "I Was Like 'Oh, I'm Going With Kobe!'"

Jared Dudley Hilariously Recalls When He Thought He'd Be Drafted By Lakers When They Selected Javaris Crittenton: "I Was Like 'Oh, I'm Going With Kobe!'"

Jared Dudley is naturally a fun guy, and whenever he speaks, you know he'll come up with something weird that will make you laugh. That was the case when he played and now that he's retired and coaching the Dallas Mavericks, nothing has changed for the 14-year NBA veteran. 

Many people remember when he beefed with Ben Simmons during the 2019 NBA playoffs, criticizing the then Philadelphia 76ers' star moves on the court, giving fans the rivalry we didn't know we needed. 

After that, Dudley went on to become an NBA champion with the Lakers, earning a lot of respect and admiration from fans. He's always been that cool dude that can tell you a fun story at any time, and there's one from his draft day that is pretty funny. 

Jared Dudley Thought He'd Be Drafted By Lakers When They Selected Javaris Crittenton

Back in 2007, Dudley entered the league as the 22nd overall pick, selected by the Charlotte Bobcats. He thought he would be selected before, by one of the biggest winners in NBA history, but it was just a mistake he made. During a recent appearance on the Run Your Race podcast, Dudley revealed why he thought he would join the Los Angeles Lakers. 

"Here's a funny little story was, the 18th pick for the Lakers was Javaris Crittenton, right? And, how they announced it, it was, 'with the 18th pick, the Los Angeles Lakers select Ja... Ja... Javaris.' I think they're saying 'Jared.' I'm like, 'ooooh, I'm going with Kobe!' He pump-faked me, I'm like, 'oh, oh...'"

He fell for that and was convinced he would go to SoCal to join forces with Kobe Bryant, who would go to the Finals the next year. In the end, Dudley would join the Lakers to play alongside another all-time great, LeBron James. They won a championship together and were really close until Dudley left for the Dallas Mavericks. 

Dudley was never a star, but he thrived at his role, even during his last season, where he served as a player-coach for younger players. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Jared Dudley Hilariously Recalls When He Thought He'd Be Drafted By Lakers When They Selected Javaris Crittenton: "I Was Like 'Oh, I'm Going With Kobe!'"
NBA Media

Jared Dudley Hilariously Recalls When He Thought He'd Be Drafted By Lakers When They Selected Javaris Crittenton: "I Was Like 'Oh, I'm Going With Kobe!'"

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Garnett Calls Out Kevin Durant For Returning To Nets: "I’ve Never Seen A Situation Where A Guy Tells The Owner, A, B, And C Of It, And Then It Don’t Get Done, And The Guy Is, ‘Okay Cool, I’m Coming Back’."
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Calls Out Kevin Durant For Returning To Nets: "I’ve Never Seen A Situation Where A Guy Tells The Owner, A, B, And C Of It, And Then It Don’t Get Done, And The Guy Is, ‘Okay Cool, I’m Coming Back’."

By Orlando Silva
Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Calls Jordan Poole An 'Incredibly Mature Young Guy,' Says He's Ready To Move On From Incident With Draymond Green

By Nico Martinez
Jason Kidd Says Luka Doncic Got In Shape After Reggie Miller Said He Was Too Heavy: "He Worked On His Body And He Took Off."
NBA Media

Jason Kidd Says Luka Doncic Got In Shape After Reggie Miller Said He Was Too Heavy: "He Worked On His Body And He Took Off."

By Orlando Silva
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Media

'They Are Convinced Their Massive Offseason Swing Wasn't Just A Home Run, But A Grand Slam': Brian Windhorst Gets Real On The Timberwolves' Confidence Level Following Rudy Gobert Trade

By Nico Martinez
Richard Jefferson Explains Why He Said Victor Wembenyama Would Be Picked Over LeBron James If They Were In The Same Draft Class: "Where Did Michael Jordan Go? Michael Jordan Went Three, Why?... The NBA Will Always Go With The Size."
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Explains Why He Said Victor Wembanyama Would Be Picked Over LeBron James If They Were In The Same Draft Class: "Where Did Michael Jordan Go? Michael Jordan Went Three, Why?... The NBA Will Always Go With The Size."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Tyronn Lue Revealed How Kevin Garnett Headbutted The Wall And Made A Hole In His Own House Over A TV Show: "Motherf***er You've Got To Stand Up For Yours!"
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue Revealed How Kevin Garnett Headbutted The Wall And Made A Hole In His Own House Over A TV Show: "Motherf***er You've Got To Stand Up For Yours!"

By Divij Kulkarni
Jae Crowder
NBA Media

NBA Insider Flames The Phoenix Suns For Jae Crowder Situation: "You’re Not A Super Deep Team. You’re A Contender. Doesn’t It Seem Like There’s Some Other Way To Resolve This Other Than Hurting Your Depth?”

By Nico Martinez
Karl-Anthony Towns Says Magic Johnson Is His Favorite Player Ever: "The Ways He Made His Teammates Better, The Way He Showtime…"
NBA Media

Karl-Anthony Towns Says Magic Johnson Is His Favorite Player Ever: "The Ways He Made His Teammates Better, The Way He Showtime…"

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green And Steve Kerr
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Confirms Draymond Green Is Walking On Thin Ice With Warriors After Jordan Poole Altercation: "He Crossed The Line With Kevin, And He Crossed The Line The Other Night In A Much Worse Fashion."

By Nico Martinez
clippers myles turner
NBA Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Clippers Can Shock The Lakers And Land Myles Turner

By Lee Tran
Jaylen Brown Under Fire For Retweeting An Anti-Vaccine Message By A European Politician: "So That’s Why He Signed With Kanye"
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Under Fire For Retweeting An Anti-Vaccine Message By A European Politician: "So That’s Why He Signed With Kanye"

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To The Stacked Boston Celtics Roster: They Have A Championship Team And It's Finally Time To Win The Title After 14 Years
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Stacked Boston Celtics Roster: They Have A Championship Team And It's Finally Time To Win The Title After 14 Years

By Orlando Silva
Bryson Bishop Reflects On His Viral Moment Guarding And Trash-Talking Zion Williamson: "I Wasn't Doing It For Any Views Or The Cameras, I Was Just Trying To Hype Our Team Up."
NBA Media

Bryson Bishop Reflects On His Viral Moment Guarding And Trash-Talking Zion Williamson: "I Wasn't Doing It For Any Views Or The Cameras, I Was Just Trying To Hype Our Team Up."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Executive Says The Lakers Would Prefer A Younger Player Over Draymond Green, Someone Who Can Fit With Anthony Davis In The Long Term
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says The Lakers Would Prefer A Younger Player Over Draymond Green, Someone Who Can Fit With Anthony Davis In The Long Term

By Divij Kulkarni
Bobby Portis Took A Shot At The NBA For Draymond Green's Lack Of A Suspension For Punching Jordan Poole: "It's Cool When They Do It, It's A Problem When I Do It."
NBA Media

Bobby Portis Took A Shot At The NBA For Draymond Green's Lack Of A Suspension For Punching Jordan Poole: "It's Cool When They Do It, It's A Problem When I Do It."

By Divij Kulkarni