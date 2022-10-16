Skip to main content

Jared Dudley Reveals That He Told Jason Kidd To Start Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Him In 2014

Jared Dudley Reveals That He Told Jason Kidd To Start Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Him In 2014

Jared Dudley spent 14 seasons in the NBA and for the most part, was a solid role player after which he transitioned to coaching. Dudley made a name for himself with the Suns, before being traded to the Clippers in 2013 during the Lob City era. Dudley wouldn't stay there for too long, however, as the team shipped him off to Milwaukee, where he would become teammates with a certain Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis' inspirational story is well known at this point. He was this scrawny teenager who had a lot of promise, but no one in their wildest dreams could have seen him turn into the superstar that he is today. Dudley arrived in Milwaukee in Giannis' second season in the league and he could see that there was something special about this young man.

Jared Dudley Reveals That He Told Jason Kidd To Start Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Him In 2014

Antetokounmpo was coming off a solid debut season in the league, as he was named into the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. He did get the opportunity to start 23 games as a rookie but new head coach Jason Kidd had Giannis on the bench at the beginning of the 2014-15 season, with Dudley starting over him. Antetokounmpo would, however, be inserted into the starting lineup after just a few games and Dudley revealed during a recent appearance on the Run Your Race podcast that he told Kidd to start Giannis over him.

(starts at 1:05 mark):

"I'm starting over Giannis probably the first 10-12 games and at this time I'm seeing 'Hey listen I'm starting to slow down a little bit.' Giannis (for me) is like 'Yo this is a kid we need, where we're trying to go, we need him.' I go in the office of J-Kidd, you can ask J-Kidd saying 'Listen you need to start Giannis.' They start Giannis, I go to the bench, 6th, 7th, 8th man depending on who comes out the game (and) we take off."

There was definitely something special about Giannis as he validated the decision to start him by showing improvement across the board in his second season and by 2017, he was an All-Star. Dudley was long gone by then, having been traded to the Wizards in 2015 but he was on the money with what he said, as Giannis ended up taking the Bucks to the top in 2021.

He probably would have done it again this past season if Khris Middleton hadn't gotten injured and Giannis will be aiming to get back to the Finals next year. As for Dudley, during this episode, he also shared a hilarious story of when he thought he had been drafted by the Lakers, only to realize moments later that it was Javaris Crittenton who got picked by them.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jared Dudley Reveals That He Told Jason Kidd To Start Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Him In 2014
NBA Media

Jared Dudley Reveals That He Told Jason Kidd To Start Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Him In 2014

By Gautam Varier
91 Of The 504 NBA Who Played Last Season Are Officially Free Agents Ahead Of The 2022-23 Campaign
NBA Media

91 Of The 504 NBA Who Played Last Season Are Officially Free Agents Ahead Of The 2022-23 Campaign

By Aditya Mohapatra
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."

By Lee Tran
Juan Toscano-Anderson Explains The Difference In Playing For The Lakers Rather Than The Warriors: "The Lakers Are like Jay Z... They've Been So Good For So Long. They Are Like The Team In The NBA."
NBA Media

Juan Toscano-Anderson Explains The Difference In Playing For The Lakers Rather Than The Warriors: "The Lakers Are like Jay Z... They've Been So Good For So Long. They Are Like The Team In The NBA."

By Gautam Varier
wembanyama chet
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says Sam Presti Will Try To Pair Victor Wembanyama And Chet Holmgren: "He's Going To Try Land Twin Towers..."

By Lee Tran
Jordan Poole Is Hyped After Andrew Wiggins Signs An Extension With The Warriors
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Is Hyped After Andrew Wiggins Signs An Extension With The Warriors

By Gautam Varier
Andrew Wiggins
NBA Media

Andrew Wiggins Has Agreed To A Four-Year, $109 Million Contract Extension With The Golden State Warriors

By Lee Tran
Malcolm Brogdon
NBA Media

Malcolm Brogdon Says The Eastern Conference Is "Hands Down" Better Than The Western Conference: "It's Gonna Be Tough. It's Gonna Be A Grind."

By Lee Tran
ham westbrook lebron
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Says Russell Westbrook Was Moved To Bench To Help LeBron James And Him Both Succeed: "Some Guys Play Better With The Ball In Their Hands..."

By Lee Tran
Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now

By Aditya Mohapatra
draymond green jordan poole
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Draymond Green Will Leave Warriors After Andrew Wiggins And Jordan Poole Both Get Extensions: "Bye Bye Draymond, I'll Miss Ya Lad."

By Lee Tran
klay dray
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Speaks Out On Draymond Green - Jordan Poole Situation: "Ring Night And Time Will Heal All Wounds."

By Lee Tran
Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Haters Who Claim He Doesn't Defend: "I Don’t Really Know Where That Notion Comes From That I Don’t Defend. I’ve Noticed That It’s A Made-Up Narrative That People Like To Cling To."
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Reveals Russell Westbrook Was Open To Coming Off The Bench For Lakers: "He Totally Understood... Looked Me In My Eye And Told Me 'Yeah, Coach, Whatever You Need Me To Do.'"

By Lee Tran
mutombo
NBA Media

Dikembe Mutombo Is Undergoing Treatment For A Brain Tumor, Says The NBA

By Lee Tran
Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors Agree To 4-Year, $140 Million Contract Extension
NBA Media

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors Agree To 4-Year, $140 Million Contract Extension

By Orlando Silva
herro poole
NBA Media

Tyler Herro Reacts To Jordan Poole Getting A Larger Extension Than Him: "I'm Super Happy For Him... Guys Get Paid In The League."

By Lee Tran