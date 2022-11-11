Jason Kidd Is Worried About Luka Doncic Constantly Getting Knocked To The Floor: "The Wood Always Wins"

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic's stellar run for the Dallas Mavericks in the ongoing 2022-23 season isn't without some hits to the point guard that sends him down on the hardwood.

The Dallas mainstay has been averaging 33.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.9 assists so far, but has also been getting knocked down in his attempt to up the scoring ante for the side.

Expressing his worry about his star player was head coach Jason Kidd, who spoke to the media after the team's loss to the Washington Wizards. According to The Athletic's David Aldridge:

Kidd is also worried about Dončić constantly getting knocked to the floor early in the season. He says those falls may not show up now, or even this season, but they take a toll over a career. "The wood always wins," Kidd said.

Doncic has been instrumental for the Mavericks, but injuries will be something that the think-tank will be wary of given how much he has to offer for a side that aims to make the postseason every year.

Luka Doncic's Usage Rate Is A Concern For Jason Kidd

It wasn't just the Slovenian hitting the floor that Jason Kidd was worried about. His prolonged stretches in long games have already begun taking their toll and the usage rate was another dilemma he faced.

Doncic looked visibly tired in the final stretches of the contests against the Magic and the Wizards, and Kidd made a mental note of how it affected his performance. He spoke of how the fatigue would eventually catch up to the 23-year-old. According to Aldridge:

Asked Jason Kidd about Luka's insane usage rate to start the season. It's a concern. "People will say he's 23," Kidd said. "But, he's human." At this rate, Kidd said, Dončić may hit a physical/mental wall around Christmas.

Kidd and the Mavericks coaching staff will look to ring in some changes as the season progresses. Whether they get another offensive support or manage Doncic's minutes remains to be seen. The team plays the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers in their next two outings hoping to better their 6-5 record which is a stark reflection when compared to Doncic's stellar performances.

