Jayson Tatum Gets Real On Potentially Winning MVP This Season: "It's Always Been A Dream Of Mine."

Jayson Tatum was the best player on the Boston Celtics' 2022 NBA Finals team, and there's no doubt that the forward has continued to play at a high level since then. As of right now, Jayson Tatum is averaging 31.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 3.9 APG, while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

There is no doubt that Jayson Tatum's production is simply on another level this year. Last year, he was an All-NBA player, and if he manages to keep up his numbers, Tatum could end up being the MVP this year.

Recently, Jayson Tatum spoke about potentially winning the MVP this year. Tatum noted that it has always "been a dream" for him, but stated that his primary goal was to win a championship.

It’s always been a dream of mine. It’s like an honor to even be mentioned or thought of, the idea of me winning MVP. But it was not like a goal of mine coming into the season.

I wanted to play at an MVP level. Meaning playing great basketball, being efficient, and being on one of the best teams. My goal, I've said this all summer, preseason is to get back to the Finals and not have that (losing) feeling. Along the way, if we win enough games and I play well enough, and able to win that, that's a dream come true.

Obviously, we don't know whether the Boston Celtics will manage to make it back to the Finals and win a championship as of right now. However, they will continue to be one of the best teams in the league as the season goes on. 

If the Boston Celtics do end up near the top or on top of the Eastern Conference, then it is easy to see Jayson Tatum winning the MVP award. He is on an insane tear right now, and we'll see how he does as the season goes on.

Jayson Tatum Could Become The Next Face Of The League

The NBA is definitely in a bit of a transition period right now, with established superstars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant starting to get older, and with younger stars beginning to ascend.

Jayson Tatum is a player that could potentially become the face of the league once other established superstars retire. In fact, Bradley Beal previously stated that this should be the goal for Tatum.

We grew up together... I would always tell Jayson when he was younger: "You're going to be a million times better than me. A million". To see it happening as fast as it is, is really crazy... To see the success he has... I forget that he's as young as he is... He's the next face of the league, and I told him: "That is your goal".

Obviously, there are other young players that could take on the mantle of being the face of the league. Ja Morant is one of the most electrifying players in the league. Zion Williamson is unstoppable at the rim and is also another candidate to be the face of the league in the future. Jayson Tatum's clearly going to have some competition in that regard.

However, Jayson Tatum has already separated himself from other elite young players simply by making the Finals. It remains to be seen if he will manage to win a championship, but there's no doubt that he's having a fantastic career thus far.

