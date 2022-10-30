Skip to main content

Jayson Tatum Says He Would Love To Play With Bradley Beal

Jayson Tatum took his game to another level last season as he led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals. He went toe-to-toe with some of the greats of this game, like Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and came out on top. He and his Celtics ultimately ended up falling to the Warriors in the Finals, but they should still be proud of all that they achieved.

While the Celtics would have loved nothing more than to just focus on getting back to the biggest stage in the sport, they, unfortunately, were sidetracked a bit by the whole Ime Udoka situation. The team has seemingly put it behind them now, and Tatum, for one, is on an absolute tear. He is averaging 32.4 points per game on 56% shooting from the field in what has been a sensational start to the campaign, and the next team tasked with slowing him down is the Washington Wizards.

The game sees Tatum face off against his good friend Bradley Beal, who is having another productive season as the main man on the Wizards. Beal and Tatum have been close since childhood, and the former was extremely proud of the latter's run to the Finals this past season. Maybe if they had Beal, the Celtics could have taken down the Warriors, and Tatum recently stated in an interview that if there was one player he could team up with long-term, it would be Beal.

(starts at 1:49 mark):

“I would love to play with Bradley Beal. I like the idea of it. I know it’s a lot of technical things and things that probably don’t make sense, and you can’t make happen due (to) money and things like that, but yeah.”

Beal and Tatum would be one hell of a scoring duo, but we doubt this pairing ever happens after Beal signed that long-term extension with the Wizards. It will take a whole lot for the Celtics to land him, and they won't be keen on giving up too much for him.

During this interview, Tatum also shared his honest opinion on Durant, who the Celtics did try to acquire this past offseason. He said it would be good to have KD on the team, but at the same time, he doesn't want to lose the guys who he has gone to battle with these past 5 years.

