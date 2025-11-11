Jeff Teague Shares Hilarious Story When He Spent $5,000 On Lotto Tickets: “I Was Trying To Get Out The League”

Former NBA guard Jeff Teague has carved out quite the second act as one of the funniest storytellers in basketball. On his Club 520 Podcast, Teague once again had fans in stitches when he revealed the time he blew $5,000 on lottery tickets, all because he was convinced that God wanted him to hit the jackpot and retire from the NBA.

“I remember one day I spent $5,000 on a lotto ticket. I didn’t win nothing… I was trying to hit billions. Won like $2,300 or something like that…. N***a, I thought I was going to hit the billionaire. I told you I had a dream. I had a dream that I hit the lotto. N***a, I woke up, it was a billion dollars…. I was like, it’s God. God want me to go play the lotto.”

Teague, who spent 12 seasons in the NBA and won a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, said the dream felt so real that he was convinced it was divine intervention. He genuinely believed that this was his ticket out of the league.

“I was like, this is where I’m going to hit. And I’m going to retire. I was like, God want me to hit the lottery. That’s how I feel…. I was like, he’s not going to put this in my dream. I was like, why would he put that in my mind? I wasn’t thinking about the lottery.”

Apparently, Teague took his ‘sign from above’ very seriously. He spent the next day driving around Atlanta buying thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets, stopping at multiple stores near the airport and around his home. Even the people who saw him doing it were stunned.

“I went to the one right by the airport. And then I went to the one right by my house…. Shout out to, I forgot the dude that used to do our bags. He was like, wow, you’re really spending $2,000 on lottery tickets…. I was like, I’m trying to get out the league. I was like, I think this is my chance to get out the league.”

In true Teague fashion, the story takes a hilarious turn when he admits that his big plan fell apart almost immediately. After dropping $5,000 on tickets, he didn’t win much at all.

“I was like, God told me, bro. It popped in my dreams, bro. I’m like, this is God telling me…. And then when it didn’t happen, I was like, I never played the lottery again.”

StoryTime With Teague

Lotto Stud lmao pic.twitter.com/zGqt3QXPQG — SBWells (@wellssssssssss) November 10, 2025

The story perfectly captures what makes Teague such a beloved personality. He has no problem poking fun at himself, and his storytelling timing is elite. Teague, a former All-Star with the Atlanta Hawks, has been steadily building a cult following through Club 520, where he shares unfiltered, behind-the-scenes stories about life in and around the NBA.

Even though his plan to ‘retire early’ via the Lottery didn’t pan out, Jeff Teague’s story is proof that sometimes the best riches come in the form of laughter, not lottery winnings.