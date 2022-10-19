Skip to main content

Jerry West Wants People To Stop Hating LeBron James And Recognize His Greatness: "I Wish People Would Leave Him Alone."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for a long time. The King was drafted in the 2003 NBA Draft as the first overall pick, as he was unarguably the most hyped draft prospect in the history of the league. Throughout his time in the NBA, James has been held to the highest expectations by both fans and the media.

Despite those high expectations, LBJ has delivered to those expectations with perfection for the most part of his career. He recently entered the 20th NBA season of his illustrious career and made a strong debut against the Warriors. Keeping that in mind, James has always been one of the most hated players in the NBA as well.

While many believe that he deserved that hate during his stint with the Miami Heat for four years, when he formed a superteam with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Apart from that era, it's truly confusing why many fans still show hate for James.

Lakers Legend Jerry West Calls Out People Who Unnecessarily Hate LeBron James

Similar to his stint with each team, James' tenure with the Lakers hasn't been unsuccessful by any means. He helped the Lakers win an NBA Championship in the 2019-20 season and ended a 10-year title drought in L.A.

With that being said, Lakers legend and NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West recently shared his views on many fans showing their hate for James and ignoring his achievements.

"I greatly admire what he's accomplished. It's hard for me to believe that someone doesn't recognize his greatness. this guy does everything, he's a swiss army knife. And he's competitive as hell. Frankly I wish people would leave him alone."

West made a pretty great point about haters leaving LeBron alone and appreciating his greatness while he is still in the league. Speaking of his greatness, James recently made history by entering the list of top 10 NBA players with the most three-pointers made in the history of the NBA

Hopefully, he can lead the Lakers to another NBA Championship before retiring from the league, following there is no way anyone can find a way to hate him or at least that's what we hope.

