LeBron James Is Now In The Top 10 All-Time List For The Most 3-Pointers, Tied With Damian Lillard And Paul Pierce

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers started their 2022-23 NBA season in a disappointing way. The Purple and Gold faced the Golden State Warriors in their season opener, and it was not even a close competition.

The Lakers were outplayed by the Dubs in almost every category, including the three-point percentage. Shooting from deep is one of the biggest strengths of the Warriors, and the Lakers failed to clap back at them with the same intensity.

Considering this was the first game of LeBron's 20th NBA season, most wanted him to start it off with a win. Speaking of James' performance, he had a decent outing where he scored 31 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists. LeBron also shot 3-10 from the three-point line.

LeBron James Reaches Another Milestone In His Incredible Career

When we talk about some of the best three-point shooters of all time, LeBron's name is usually left off it. But over the last few seasons, the King has improved his shooting from deep.

A prime example of this is that after his performance against the Warriors, James has now cracked the list of the top 10 NBA players with the most three-pointers to their name. LeBron now has 2143 three-pointers made in his career. In fact, he is now tied with Paul Pierce and Damian Lillard.

LeBron James is arguably the best all-around player that the league has ever seen. Because he is now in the top 10 list of points, assists, steals, wins, and three-pointers. On top of that, he is expected to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in the history of the NBA.

While all these stats are good, most won't appreciate them until he can help the Lakers win another NBA Championship. After a poor start to the season, fans will hope that James can help the team make a strong comeback in the coming weeks.

