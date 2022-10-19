Skip to main content

Joel Embiid Gets Ruthlessly Booed By Boston Celtics Fans On Opening Night: "F**k Embiid"

Joel Embiid is entering the 2022-23 NBA season as one of the favorites to win the MVP award after his runner-up finish in consecutive seasons. In addition, the Philadelphia 76ers are said to have their best chance at contending for a title since 2019. A lot of it will depend on how Embiid plays with the lights at their absolute brightest.

The NBA understand the appeal of the 76ers with Embiid and James Harden, booking them to face rivals and 2022 NBA Finalists, the Boston Celtics. The game is at the Celtics' TD Garden, where Embiid is already being serenaded by chants that aren't the most tasteful. This is not new for anyone playing at the TD Garden, as this doesn't compare to how Wilt Chamberlain and other old greats felt about the Celtics' arena.

The game is currently in the 3rd quarter and the Celtics hold a slim lead over the 76ers in a game that has been competitive since the opening tip. Embiid is not leading the offensive charge, as James Harden has come to play for the 76ers. Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are leading the scoring for the Celtics. 

Can Joel Embiid Lead The 76ers To Championship Glory After Nearly 40 Years?

If the 76ers win the title this season, it means that they have won their first title since 1983, ending a 40-year jinx on Philadelphia bringing the Larry O'Brien back to their city. 

Joel Embiid's nickname is 'The Process' because of all the tanking the 76ers did with the hopes of landing a player like Embiid that can be a perennial MVP candidate and lead them to deep playoff runs. The 76ers haven't even made it to the Conference Finals with Embiid, while the Celtics have made it that far 3 times in the last 5 years. 

James Harden is going to also be crucial for the 76ers chances of success, but it all starts with Embiid. The Celtics fans are targeting him because if he's off his game, the Celtics benefit the most.  

