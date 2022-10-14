John Wall Could Reportedly Lose Starting Job With The Clippers, According To Tyronn Lue

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking ready to have a franchise-defining season that they'll hope ends in the first-ever championship for the Clippers. The roster is one of the most unique ones in the league, with an overemphasis on having enough 3-and-D forwards, giving the Clippers lineup incredible depth and versatility.

The one position where they have struggled is at point guard. After a couple of years of having an inconsistent guard rotation, the Clippers signed John Wall with the intention of making him their playmaking point guard. However, Wall has struggled in preseason and has opened up the possibility of Reggie Jackson starting over him, as indicated by head coach Tyronn Lue.

The Clippers can either rely on Wall's playmaking and floor-setting ability to start the game or Jackson's ability to get buckets, as either provides a different option. But we've seen the Clippers' ability to create shots for others struggle with Jackson at point, so Wall might still be their best bet as he can ensure everyone gets involved.

Was John Wall A Good Signing?

With some fans worried about the new John Wall, there has been discontent with what they've gotten so far. The debates around Wall have already started in the Clippers fanbase, with many even questioning the value of having him on the roster given he was benched all of last season and was coming off serious injuries.

What can't be disputed is that the Clippers picked up an extremely valuable veteran that can contribute to the roster as a starter. The contract isn't extravagant either, so this should be a signing that is looked at as a great piece of business.

What Wall achieves on the court will be up to him and the coaches that decide to use him, But if he is even a semblance of the player leading the Washington Wizards through the playoffs, he will be a massive addition to the Clippers.