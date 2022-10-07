Paul George Explains Why John Wall Will Have A Massive Impact On The Clippers: "He Unlocks Another Layer Of How Good This Team Can Be"

Paul George tried taking the Los Angeles Clippers to the playoffs as the lead star on the team, but frequent injuries impacted not only his success through the season but also the Clippers, as they fell in the play-in tournament. However, the team has reinforcements this year as Kawhi Leonard returns from his ACL tear surrounded by a deep supporting cast of veteran wings. The team is considered to be a championship favorite.

One of the biggest new additions to the roster is former All-Star John Wall, who has had a rough 3-4 seasons in the NBA with injury issues and then being benched by a tanking Houston Rockets. Paul George believes Wall will have a massive impact on the team and will make them a more dangerous transition team.

"He's a fiery competitor, a guy who hates to lose, another leader, and another playmaker. Another scorer for us, another defender for us. His biggest asset coming here is his ability play coast-to-coast, I think that's going to open up so much for us. We don't really have a guy that fits that role of being able to play in the transition as well as he does. It unlocks another layer to how good this team can be."



If Wall can even be half the player he was during his prime, the Clippers are going to be extremely dangerous. The lack of a strong point guard has hurt them for years and Wall is the perfect remedy to that situation, provided he stays healthy.

What Will Be John Wall's Role On The Clippers?

The one thing we know is that the Clippers don't need Wall to be the electric scorer he once used to be. Even in his return from injury in Houston in 2020-21, Wall was a 20-point scorer. With the depth the Clippers have, even 13-14 points per game could be a big addition from Wall.

His main role is going to be a floor setter for the entire team. Wall was a sensational playmaker with the Washington Wizards and will primarily be expected to excel in that department to get easier shots for all the shooters on the Clippers' roster. It'll make life easier for George and Leonard too, as they will get the ball in better positions.

The Clippers look dangerous, and Wall is a massive factor in that. It'll be interesting to see how this plays out for them this season.