Jordan Poole Says He Is Locked In After Signing His $140 Million Contract Extension: “There’s Another Level You Can Take It To, Knowing That Your Family Is Taken Care Of, Friends Are Taken Care Of..."

Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

If you would have told someone after Jordan Poole's rookie season in 2020 that he would get a 4-year, $140 million deal in 2022, they would have laughed at your face. Even the man himself probably couldn't have pictured such a stunning rise in just 2 years, but here we are.

He was excellent for the Warriors all of last season and was one of their best players, which is saying something considering all the talent on that roster. The team was desperate to tie him down on a long-term deal and there was a big sense of relief among the fanbase when they got a deal done before the deadline.

They now have him under contract till 2027 and if Poole keeps improving at this current rate, then he is headed toward stardom. During his press conference, he was asked what it meant to have the contract situation all worked out before the season started and Poole said it will help him get better as he is more locked in.

"It is a really good feeling because you're already focused on basketball, you're laser-focused and you're locked in but now you're even more locked in. There’s another level you can take it to, knowing that your family is taken care of, friends are taken care of, anything that you needed to do is essentially done other than play basketball."

He has earned generational wealth with this extension and it would ease his mind knowing that he can now take care of everyone he holds dear to his heart. That, in turn, means he can shift his entire focus on taking his game to another level, as he says here. You always love to see players get their big payday as a reward for their efforts and Poole seems like someone who will spend it wisely.

Head coach Steve Kerr also knows how Poole can take his game to the next level and that is by getting better on defense. Kerr stated he is going to keep talking to Poole about his defense and that is really the one weakness in his game. He has a great example to follow with regard to improving on that end in teammate Stephen Curry, who has become a much better defender after his own struggles early on. It might take a while though and for now, the Warriors would be happy if Poole continues to progress on offense the way he has been over the last year.