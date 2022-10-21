Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win.

This game also meant the return of John Wall to action, who signed with the team in the offseason after being bought out by the Houston Rockets. But, more importantly, the Clips saw their best player return to the court, as Kawhi Leonard came back after missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season.

Leonard finished the night with 14 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting for 50% from the field. The Klaw wasn't a starter but still clocked in 21 minutes to help his team get the first dub of the season.

Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are

After missing Leonard for the entire season and Paul George for a bunch of games, the Clippers have renewed hopes now, as they aim to make a run at the championship, their main goal since Leonard and George teamed up in 2019. Many consider the Clippers the biggest threat to the Golden State Warriors, and Kawhi is well aware of that.

Following the game, the 2x NBA champion explained how good this team is, saying that the most effective 3-point shooter of last season is on their bench, which sums up how strong they are.

“We got the leading three-point shooter in the NBA coming off the bench. He proved it tonight 100%. When you see that, you know you got a stacked team.”

Last season, Luke Kennard averaged 44.9% from beyond the arc while coming off the bench. Last night, he scored 11 points, going 3 for 3 from deep, picking things right where he left them.

Things started the best way for the Clippers with a big win over the Lakers. They are ready to make it to the Finals once and for all and then compete for the championship. Being healthy will be important for them, as seeing how they looked on opening night, the picture looks promising to them.

As long as their Big 3 is ready to go, the Clippers will have a chance against anybody. They are ready to make history and Kawhi knows they are constructed to do so.