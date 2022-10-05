Ken Griffey Jr. Says He And His Father Will Be Present When LeBron James And Bronny James Play Together In The NBA: "As Soon As They Get There, I'm Taking My Father To The Game."

LeBron James has already expressed his intention to make more history in the NBA, achieving one feat that nobody else in league history has been able to. The King has shown his desire to at least for one season team up with his firstborn, Bronny James, once the latter makes it to the league.

It's unclear when this will happen, but some say this could happen as soon as 2024. This could be a historical moment for the NBA, as nobody else has been able to play with their son or father before. LeBron is a well-known record breaker and this one would be a really huge one.

A couple of weeks ago, he doubled down on his desire to join forces with Bronny, even saying that he could go and play with Bryce if he makes it to the big leagues, too.

The second option looks more unlikely than the first, but LeBron is one of the players who likes to challenge himself as much as possible and see how much he can take. Perhaps father time or his wife will stop him from staying in the league until 2027 or something, but right now, everybody is expectant of where we could see Bron and Bronny in the league.

One of those people is MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr., who achieved this feat with his father during his time with the Seattle Mariners. 'The Kid' made history not only by becoming one of the greatest players of all time but also by sharing touches with his pops on the field. During a recent interview, Griffey revealed that he would be in attendance when LeBron and his son make history too (1:21:17).

"As soon as they get there, I'm taking my father to the game. The first father and son gonna visit that one. That is already on the list. I already told him, I called him, I said, 'man, look, when y'all do this, me and my dad gonna be there.' This is part of it. This is history."

"To have modern day athletes do it, I'm over there like this, I can't wait. I'm like everybody else, glued to the TV like, 'Okay, is he going to Ohio State because d**n, then I gotta wait three years. Maybe he'd be one and done.' I'm over there calculating, too. 'Okay, my dad would be 75.'"

That moment would be really special and everybody will do whatever they can to make an appearance in that game. It's still unclear where that will happen, as Bronny can be selected by any team in the league, and then that squad will have to sign LeBron. Still, once that happens, history will be made, and another historical father-son duo will likely be there to watch it.