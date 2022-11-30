Kendrick Perkins Claims Zion Williamson Is The Most Dominant Player In The NBA Behind Giannis Antetokounmpo

Credit: Fadeaway World

Zion Williamson is one of the best power forwards in the league today. He is well known for being a force in the paint and also having solid passing skills. As of right now, Zion Williamson is averaging 22.5 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 4.0 PG.

There is no doubt that Zion Williamson has been stellar for the New Orleans Pelicans since his return from a foot injury. Though it did take him some time to get reacclimated to the NBA game, he recently led the New Orleans Pelicans to a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, tallying 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists.

It seems as though Zion Williamson has already impressed some analysts with his play this season. Kendrick Perkins has recently claimed that Zion Williamson is the second-most dominant player in the NBA, only being surpassed by Giannis Antetokounpo in that regard.

He's box office. He's delivering every time the cameras are on him... I want him to be a better rebounder... Outside of that, he is the most dominant player right under Giannis in the game today.

There is no doubt that Zion Williamson forces opposing teams to deal with his physicality every game. He is definitely dominant, and as of right now, Zion Williamson is shooting 58.8% from the 2PT range, with the majority of his shots coming near the paint.

Zion Williamson Could Become The Face Of The League In The Future

There is no doubt that Zion Williamson is an elite talent, and many believed that he could become a generational player in the NBA. Though the hype around him has died down a little bit, there's no question that Zion Williamson is still a great player. In fact, his personal chef believes that he can become the face of the NBA once star LeBron James retires.

I believe Zion is going to be the face of the NBA once LeBron James retires. I believe it. I see it. Just getting him in great health. He’s in great health now. But once the season starts, he’s going to be in even better health.

Hopefully, we see Zion Williamson reach his potential and become a household name for years to come. Though injuries have limited him during the early part of his career, things could be different in the future.

As of right now, the New Orleans Pelicans are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, and they could potentially stay as a top-4 seed throughout the season. They need Zion Williamson to dominate to be a truly great team, and we'll see how he does going forward.

