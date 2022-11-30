Credit: Fadeaway World

For basically his entire career, there has never really been a point where you questioned if LeBron James was the best player on his team. He was the best player for the Cavaliers even when he was a rookie out of high school and continued to be the best in his pit stops the rest of the way.

Even last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, he averaged 30.3 points per game in his 19th year in the league, but it seems like time is finally catching up with the King. LeBron just hasn't looked the same this season, and while injuries have had something to do with that, the fact is that he hasn't been their best player, with that title belonging to Anthony Davis.

Kendrick Perkins Finally Admits Anthony Davis Is A Better Player Than LeBron James

Many felt that the Lakers might be doomed when LeBron went down with an injury earlier this season, but in that 5-game stretch, Davis averaged 33.2 points, 17.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 2.6 blocks as he played at a supremely high level. He was very aggressive, which is what the fans have been wanting to see from him, but their latest game against the Indiana Pacers saw Davis take a step back. As the Lakers were blowing a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter, AD took just 2 shots while LeBron took 8 and missed 6 of them. LeBron's former teammate Kendrick Perkins was on NBA Today on ESPN, where he placed the blame for the loss on James and said AD is now their best player.

(starts at 1:23 mark)

“I can't point the finger at Darvin Ham. I can't point the finger at Russell Westbrook. I gotta go with LeBron James on this one. We talk about, ‘Who is the best player on the Lakers right now?’ And that is Anthony Marshon Davis. … When I look at last night collapse, I’m thinking to myself, ‘How in the hell did Anthony Davis only shoot two shots? Why didn’t LeBron James take control and go to the point guard position and force-feed Anthony Davis?’ We have been waiting on this version of Anthony Davis over the last couple years, asking for him not only be a top 5 talent, but in the conversation as a top 5 player and I think it’s time that LeBron James, not halfway, but all the way, give him the keys to the car.”

Perkins has in the past been one of LeBron's biggest defenders in the media, and when even he says that Davis is the best player on the Lakers, you know it's true. That isn't a knock on LeBron either, as we shouldn't be expecting a player in his 20th season to still be leading a team from the front.

That doesn't mean he has escaped blame, however, as fans went at him after the loss. Some have gotten to the point where they want him traded, which is the height of overreaction. James is still an amazing player, and we expect him to play much better as the season goes on.

