NBA Fans Want The Lakers To Trade LeBron James

LeBron James has been the face of the league for nigh on two decades. There have been other superstars during his almost 20 years in the league, but no one has consistently been as loved and coveted as LeBron. He's won MVPs, championships, and Finals MVPs, but the way his career is going at the minute, there isn't a lot of optimism around the King.

The Los Angeles Lakers won a championship with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way. But things have gone downhill from there. Davis has been unreliable, the Russell Westbrook trade was a big miss, and the roster has been gutted. This season, James himself is looking more inconsistent than ever, and he got roundly roasted for his failures in the clutch during their latest loss to the Indiana Pacers.

NBA Fans Call On The Los Angeles Lakers To Trade LeBron James

LeBron James has been the player every team's fanbase has wanted for ages. But now there are calls for the Lakers to trade the King, with it becoming evident that they are unlikely to be competitive anytime soon.

"I've been a die hard Lakers fan for all my life.. I've never seen any Laker STAR let their team lose from a 17 point lead in the 4th.. Time to TRADE LeBron already!" "Trade LeBron James to Indiana for Turner and Hield. It’s time to get something for him." "Bruh trade Lebron. I don’t get why we are forcing the issue here. Lebron has trade value get rid of him." "Trade Lebron, they have played better when he’s been out or injured." "The lakers should trade lebron lol this is not a hate post btw." "LeBron is done in LA, man." "Team needs to get whatever assets they can in return for LBJ." "The team is not winning anything, so for both their sakes, I hope they trade LeBron James." "LeBron's decline is finally here, the Lakers need to cut their losses and trade him." "Just get whatever you can for LeBron at this point, that's what I say."

LeBron James has been far from the biggest problem for the Lakers. And while he's not been at his usual level, calling for trade does seem more than a bit extreme. The Lakers have options to improve the team around James and Davis, and they will likely look into those before they trade either of their big stars.

