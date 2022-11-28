Skip to main content

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley Is Not Frustrated Despite The Lakers' 0-3 Start: "I’m Not Frustrated. I’m Living The Dream."

Veteran point guard Patrick Beverley was one of the more notable off-season acquisitions for the Lakers. As a defensive-minded tone-setter with grit and playoff experience, there was a lot of initial excitement when Beverly joined the team.

Unfortunately, once the season began, Lakers fans began to realize just how limited Bev was offensively and how poor his fit was with Russell Westbrook. It quickly turned the whole situation sour.

Now it seems even the front office is having their doubts about Bev, as the most recent reports out of Los Angeles claim that the Lakers could be looking to move him after just 14 games.

(via The Athletic’s Jovan Buha)

“The other benefit of waiting until at least Dec. 15 to make a move is that the Lakers can trade players they signed in free agency,” Buha wrote. “One name to watch is Patrick Beverley, who’s the fourth-highest-paid player on the team at $13 million. Beverley is a still an elite defender and one of the group’s vocal leaders, but he’s averaging a career-low 4.1 points per game and shooting a career-worst 23.8 percent on 3s. Beverley, like Kendrick Nunn, could still have value on teams looking for veteran backcourt help. The Lakers’ needs and glut of guards make both expendable.”

Beverley shouldn't be the one to blame for L.A.'s struggles, but his lack of shooting certainly isn't helping things. It remains to be seen what the Purple and Hold can actually get for Bev, but they could get a decent return from a team looking to bolster their perimiter defense.

Patrick Beverley Made A Promise To Lakers Fans At The Beginning Of The Season

After losing their second game of the season, Bev made a promise to Lakers Nation that his team would make the playoffs. The Lakers would go on to lose the next three games straight before finally settling on 7-11 before Monday's home game against the Pacers.

Needless to say, that promise from Bev isn't looking too great right now.

While fans and critics have been very critical of the Lakers and how they have performed so far, guard Patrick Beverley is still confident that the team would make it to the playoffs as he sent the same message to the fans.

"We're going to. the playoffs," Beverley said.

Of course, there's still plenty of time to turn things around, and they have LeBron James to help them. The Lakers could easily win a few games and get back in the playoff picture out West.

The only catch is, Patrick Beverley may not be there with them by the time they win it. The Lakers are reevaluating the roster very soon, and he is one of the few trade chips they have left.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans React To WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick's Pic From The Houston Rockets Game
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick's Pic From The Houston Rockets Game

By Gautam Varier
Patrick Beverley Is Not Frustrated Despite The Lakers' 0-3 Start: "I’m Not Frustrated. I’m Living The Dream."
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Patrick Beverley

By Nico Martinez
Former Hornets Player Reveals Michael Jordan Played 1-On-1 Against Kemba Walker
NBA Media

Former Hornets Player Reveals Michael Jordan Played 1-On-1 Against Kemba Walker

By Gautam Varier
Fred VanVleet Claims He Wouldn't Give Up Scottie Barnes In A Trade For Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Fred VanVleet Claims He Wouldn't Give Up Scottie Barnes In A Trade For Kevin Durant

By Divij Kulkarni
Jayson Tatum Paid Homage To Michael Jordan And Rocked A Custom MJ Jacket
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Paid Homage To Michael Jordan And Rocked The Custom MJ Jacket

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James
NBA Media

LeBron James Calls Out The 'Clout Chasers' In Now Deleted Tweet

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How His Worst Investment Ever Helped Him Build A $400 Million Fortune
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How His Worst Investment Ever Helped Him Build A $400 Million Fortune

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Think Brook Lopez Is The Current Defensive Player Of The Year
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Brook Lopez Is The Current Defensive Player Of The Year

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Mark Cuban Opens Up On Why The Mavericks Have Signed Kemba Walker
NBA Media

Mark Cuban Opens Up On Why The Mavericks Have Signed Kemba Walker

By Divij Kulkarni
Larry Bird Once Hilariously Explained Why Dennis Johnson Is The Best Player He's Ever Played With
NBA Media

Larry Bird Once Hilariously Explained Why Dennis Johnson Is The Best Player He's Ever Played With

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Rob Pelinka
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly 'Evaluating' The Roster To Make One Big Decision

By Nico Martinez
Kevon Looney Explains How He Learned To Play With Stephen Curry
NBA Media

Kevon Looney Explains How He Learned To Play With Stephen Curry

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The 1992 Dream Team Called Zero Timeouts And Beat Their Opponents By An Average Of 43.8 Points At The Olympic Games
NBA Media

The 1992 Dream Team Called Zero Timeouts And Beat Their Opponents By An Average Of 43.8 Points At The Olympic Games

By Gautam Varier
Austin Rivers Challenges Minnesota Timberwolves Big Men Rudy Gobert And Karl-Anthony Towns
NBA Media

Austin Rivers Challenges Minnesota Timberwolves Big Men Rudy Gobert And Karl-Anthony Towns

By Divij Kulkarni
Emily Ratajkowski Was At Madison Square Garden And Watched The Knicks Game With Her Boyfriend Pete Davidson
NBA Media

Emily Ratajkowski Was At Madison Square Garden And Watched The Knicks Game With Her Boyfriend Pete Davidson

By Gautam Varier
Ranking LeBron James’ Best And Worst NBA Finals Performances
NBA

Ranking LeBron James’ Best And Worst NBA Finals Performances

By Kyle Daubs