NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Patrick Beverley

Veteran point guard Patrick Beverley was one of the more notable off-season acquisitions for the Lakers. As a defensive-minded tone-setter with grit and playoff experience, there was a lot of initial excitement when Beverly joined the team.

Unfortunately, once the season began, Lakers fans began to realize just how limited Bev was offensively and how poor his fit was with Russell Westbrook. It quickly turned the whole situation sour.

Now it seems even the front office is having their doubts about Bev, as the most recent reports out of Los Angeles claim that the Lakers could be looking to move him after just 14 games.

“The other benefit of waiting until at least Dec. 15 to make a move is that the Lakers can trade players they signed in free agency,” Buha wrote. “One name to watch is Patrick Beverley, who’s the fourth-highest-paid player on the team at $13 million. Beverley is a still an elite defender and one of the group’s vocal leaders, but he’s averaging a career-low 4.1 points per game and shooting a career-worst 23.8 percent on 3s. Beverley, like Kendrick Nunn, could still have value on teams looking for veteran backcourt help. The Lakers’ needs and glut of guards make both expendable.”

Beverley shouldn't be the one to blame for L.A.'s struggles, but his lack of shooting certainly isn't helping things. It remains to be seen what the Purple and Hold can actually get for Bev, but they could get a decent return from a team looking to bolster their perimiter defense.

Patrick Beverley Made A Promise To Lakers Fans At The Beginning Of The Season

After losing their second game of the season, Bev made a promise to Lakers Nation that his team would make the playoffs. The Lakers would go on to lose the next three games straight before finally settling on 7-11 before Monday's home game against the Pacers.

Needless to say, that promise from Bev isn't looking too great right now.

While fans and critics have been very critical of the Lakers and how they have performed so far, guard Patrick Beverley is still confident that the team would make it to the playoffs as he sent the same message to the fans.



"We're going to. the playoffs," Beverley said.

Of course, there's still plenty of time to turn things around, and they have LeBron James to help them. The Lakers could easily win a few games and get back in the playoff picture out West.

The only catch is, Patrick Beverley may not be there with them by the time they win it. The Lakers are reevaluating the roster very soon, and he is one of the few trade chips they have left.

