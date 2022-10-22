Skip to main content

Patrick Beverley Sends A Bold Message To Lakers Fans: ''We're Going To The Playoffs''

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't had the best of starts to their NBA season. With a blowout loss against the Golden State Warriors and a close defeat against city rivals Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers are 0-2 in the first two games of the season.

Much of their issues in the first two games have been their offensive game. Despite their superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, putting up decent numbers, the Lakers' supporting cast has failed to capitalize on the great looks they are getting often chucking up shots.

This was apparent in their latest loss to the Clippers where the team shot 9-45 from the three-point line. Given how terrible their shooting has been for the past two games, concerns have been growing around this Lakers' team potential.

Patrick Beverley Assures Lakers Fans Of Team Making It To The Playoffs

While fans and critics have been very critical of the Lakers and how they have performed so far, guard Patrick Beverley is still confident that the team would make it to the playoffs as he sent the same message to the fans.

Although the criticisms are fair, the two teams Lakers played against are perhaps the two strongest teams in the Western Conference and are title contenders this season. The Purple and Gold meanwhile have shown that they can be a great team, defensively limiting teams from scoring at free will.

Given the way the team has been constructed, the defense first mentality might be the one the Lakers should go forward with. A player like Beverley will be key in the same. Known for his tenacious defending, the guard will be a crucial weapon for the Lakers to put a stop on other star guards. 

Although the Lakers are 0-2 right now, it's still early days and the team might end up performing better in the days to come. Given the star quality this team has and given that they are fit, the Lakers not making it to the playoffs will be a shame. Can the Lakers make it to the playoffs?

