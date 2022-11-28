Skip to main content

Fred VanVleet Claims He Wouldn't Give Up Scottie Barnes In A Trade For Kevin Durant

Fred VanVleet Claims He Wouldn't Give Up Scottie Barnes In A Trade For Kevin Durant

The Toronto Raptors in the last decade have been a very good team, boasting some great players. Fred VanVleet is one of those, he is among the NBA's greatest success stories. VanVleet was undrafted and was given an opportunity by the Raptors. He took it, becoming an NBA champion and signing an $85 million deal with the team in 2020. He has been with the team his whole career, he's quite loyal to Toronto. 

He showed that loyalty in a recent interview as well. Having been through the disappointments with Toronto when they lost to LeBron as well as the heights of a championship with Kawhi, VanVleet has seen it all at the NBA level. And he thinks very highly of the team's biggest prospect, youngster Scottie Barnes. Speaking to Serge Ibaka on his show, VanVleet explained that he wouldn't give up on Barnes even for one of the best players in the game. 

Fred VanVleet Wouldn't Trade Scottie Barnes For Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has been one of the best players in the league for a long time now. He is averaging nearly 30 points per game this season too. When he wanted a trade in the offseason, the only reason he didn't get one was that his value was too high. So when VanVleet was asked if he would make a trade for KD which would involve giving up Scottie Barnes, his answer was a surprising one. 

(starts at 2:56 minutes)

Serge Ibaka: "If Masai came to you and said, he can trade Scottie Barnes for Kevin Durant. Would you take it?"

Fred VanVleet: "I wouldn't do it. I told you man, I'm a loyal guy, I'm not a trade guy, I wouldn't do it."

Serge Ibaka: "So you would turn down Kevin Durant to keep Scottie?"

Fred VanVleet: "Yes."

The answer was in part not very genuine, as it was part of a game that involved having to drink cricket tea, but there are some merits to that take. A one-for-one trade would be a no-brainer, but Barnes has shown the ability to become a bonafide star as he continues to develop. 

He is nowhere close to KD's level, of course, but it seems VanVleet is more about being loyal to his teammates. Barnes is just 21 though, and his potential is still unknown, which makes this an interesting question at the current time. VanVleet has his answer though, even if it may not have been entirely genuine.

YOU MAY LIKE

Fred VanVleet Claims He Wouldn't Give Up Scottie Barnes In A Trade For Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Fred VanVleet Claims He Wouldn't Give Up Scottie Barnes In A Trade For Kevin Durant

By Divij Kulkarni
Jayson Tatum Paid Homage To Michael Jordan And Rocked A Custom MJ Jacket
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Paid Homage To Michael Jordan And Rocked The Custom MJ Jacket

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James
NBA Media

LeBron James Calls Out The 'Clout Chasers' In Now Deleted Tweet

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How His Worst Investment Ever Helped Him Build A $400 Million Fortune
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How His Worst Investment Ever Helped Him Build A $400 Million Fortune

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Think Brook Lopez Is The Current Defensive Player Of The Year
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Brook Lopez Is The Current Defensive Player Of The Year

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Mark Cuban Opens Up On Why The Mavericks Have Signed Kemba Walker
NBA Media

Mark Cuban Opens Up On Why The Mavericks Have Signed Kemba Walker

By Divij Kulkarni
Larry Bird Once Hilariously Explained Why Dennis Johnson Is The Best Player He's Ever Played With
NBA Media

Larry Bird Once Hilariously Explained Why Dennis Johnson Is The Best Player He's Ever Played With

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Rob Pelinka
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly 'Evaluating' The Roster To Make One Big Decision

By Nico Martinez
Kevon Looney Explains How He Learned To Play With Stephen Curry
NBA Media

Kevon Looney Explains How He Learned To Play With Stephen Curry

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The 1992 Dream Team Called Zero Timeouts And Beat Their Opponents By An Average Of 43.8 Points At The Olympic Games
NBA Media

The 1992 Dream Team Called Zero Timeouts And Beat Their Opponents By An Average Of 43.8 Points At The Olympic Games

By Gautam Varier
Austin Rivers Challenges Minnesota Timberwolves Big Men Rudy Gobert And Karl-Anthony Towns
NBA Media

Austin Rivers Challenges Minnesota Timberwolves Big Men Rudy Gobert And Karl-Anthony Towns

By Divij Kulkarni
Emily Ratajkowski Was At Madison Square Garden And Watched The Knicks Game With Her Boyfriend Pete Davidson
NBA Media

Emily Ratajkowski Was At Madison Square Garden And Watched The Knicks Game With Her Boyfriend Pete Davidson

By Gautam Varier
Ranking LeBron James’ Best And Worst NBA Finals Performances
NBA

Ranking LeBron James’ Best And Worst NBA Finals Performances

By Kyle Daubs
Los Angeles Lakers Are No Longer The Worst 3-Point Shooting Team In The NBA
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Are No Longer The Worst 3-Point Shooting Team In The NBA

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers Stars Reportedly Believe The Team Is A Couple Of Players Away From Being A Legitimate Contender
NBA Media

Lakers Stars Reportedly Believe The Team Is A Couple Of Players Away From Being A Legitimate Contender

By Divij Kulkarni
Kendrick Nunn Is The Second Worst Player In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats
NBA Media

Kendrick Nunn Is The Second Worst Player In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats

By Divij Kulkarni