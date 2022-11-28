Skip to main content

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly 'Evaluating' The Roster To Make One Big Decision

Rob Pelinka

At 7-11 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to show some signs of life after a slow start. 

Despite their record, Anthony Davis has looked great and the Lakers have taken advantage of their easy schedule. Still, there is some internal pressure on the Lakers (and particularly GM Rob Pelinka) to make some moves and use their last remaining assets to bring back some players that can save the season.

In the latest article by The Athletic's Jovan Buha, he noted one source who revealed the thinking of the team.

The Lakers had initially considered Thanksgiving – just before the 20-game mark – as the time to begin such conversations. But early injuries to Davis and James, as well as the team’s disappointing start, pushed back their timeline to at least mid-December.

The Lakers are evaluating the roster to determine if they’d prefer to make a smaller move or a bigger one to address the roster’s need for better perimeter shooting and size, team sources tell The Athletic. That includes deciding if they want to include one or both of their tradeable future first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 in any deal. The Lakers remain reluctant to give up both unless there’s a trade – or trades if they split the picks up in separate deals – they believe will elevate them to contender status.

Apparently, the Lakers are still split on what to go after in a potential deal. The team needs a rebounder/rim protector but it also desperately needs shooters to space the floor... unfortunately, the Lakers can't have both.

It's a cautious and admittedly wise approach for the Lakers, but it's costing them a chance to compete with two of the best players in the world.

Lakers Players Beleive They Are Just One Or Two Pieces Away

Despite their struggles and public perception, the Lakers players reportedly believe they are close to being an elite-level team. So, it makes sense why they would want Pelinka to make win-now moves.

"There is belief shared by leaders in the Lakers' locker room, sources said, that the team is only a couple of players away from turning this group into a legitimate contender. But acquiring the right players could take multiple trades."

It remains to be seen what Rob Pelinka will do to this roster over the next few weeks and months, but it ultimately falls on LeBron James to make the most of it and find a way to will his team to the postseason.

So far, it's proving very difficult but it could be easier if he had some help to lighten the load...

