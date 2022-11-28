Lakers Stars Reportedly Believe The Team Is A Couple Of Players Away From Being A Legitimate Contender

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers started the season as one of the worst teams in the league. There were big expectations before the season began, as there always are, but the team quickly showed that they have some major deficiencies. Performances and results have picked up since, but there isn't all that much for the fans to get excited about just yet.

The big difference has been the resurgence of Anthony Davis, the Lakers have won 4 of their last 5 games. LeBron James got in on the act as well, with a massive scoring performance against the San Antonio Spurs. 3 of their wins have come against the Spurs though, who is also a lottery team, so it does beg the question of whether this is a genuine turn for the better for the Lakers.

The roster still has major questions surrounding it, Kendrick Nunn is one of the worst players in the league, per advanced stats. The other players are also not that much better, although Lonnie Walker IV has shown he can contribute reliably. A trade will still have to be made at some point but the Lakers seem to think success is not unattainable.

Los Angeles Lakers' Stars Think The Team Is A Couple Of Good Players Away From Contention

The Lakers have been linked with a move for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield pretty aggressively over the last few months. They haven't done the deal, but Turner himself suggested that the franchise should consider it. And it seems the locker room might agree with him, ESPN recently reported that the leaders within the team believe just a few good players can help them contend.

"There is belief shared by leaders in the Lakers' locker room, sources said, that the team is only a couple of players away from turning this group into a legitimate contender. But acquiring the right players could take multiple trades."

Buddy Hield and Myles Turner would certainly be excellent additions to the group. However, giving up on their remaining precious first-round picks is not a decision that the team will want to make lightly. The Lakers will face teams like the Bucks, Blazers, and Cavaliers in their next 5 games, and those results will show exactly where they stand. If things don't turn out well for them, then a trade could be executed sooner rather than later.

