Kendrick Nunn Is The Second Worst Player In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats

The NBA is evolving at a rapid pace at all times, there is no doubt that players need to constantly be improving to have a place in the league. The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the NBA's premier franchises, but they find themselves struggling quite a bit this season. Their stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have carried the team to a few wins, but the roster around them has been quite poor.

The Lakers won a championship in 2020 but since then the roster around their stars has changed completely. The lack of three-point shooting and defense is noticeable. And a player with high potential that they signed in the hopes of him getting better is Kendrick Nunn. However, their hopes have been dashed because so far this season, it is hard to find a player that's playing worse than Nunn. At least, that's what the statistics have to say.

Advanced Stats Show That Kendrick Nunn Is In The Bottom 5 Of NBA Players

The league is extremely analytics-driven in modern times, and stats have become more important than ever. Stats like BPM, RAPTOR, LEBRON, and cumulative plus-minus are all factored into determining a player's efficacy. And when a cumulative number is derived from all these statistics, NBA players are given a ranking. Based on this score, it would seem that Kendrick Nunn is the second-worst player in the league.

"If you sort every NBA player with 100+ minutes by the AVERAGE OF THEIR RANKS in 10 catch-alls (BPM, EPM, RAPTOR, RPM and GmSc/36, as well as the cumulative versions of each), this is the top 40."



That only Anthony Davis is among the Top 50, and he's not even in the Top 10 goes to show how bad it is for the Lakers. But Kendrick Nunn is the big story, ranking 329 out of 330 qualified players. Nunn's normal stats aren't anything to boast of either, he is averaging under 6 points per game while shooting quite inefficiently from the field. His field goal percentage is a terrible 37%.

Nunn isn't the only Lakers player ranked low here, both Patrick Beverley and Juan Toscano-Anderson are also in the 300s. A bit was expected from Nunn when the Lakers acquired him though, so he is a pretty big disappointment on that front. However well their stars play, if their role players continue to be this poor, the Lakers have no chance.

