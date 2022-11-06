Kevin Durant Expresses Interest To Be Part Of Washington Commanders Ownership Group

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant, a longtime fan of the Washington Commanders is keen on joining the ownership group of the NFL team if the opportunity presents itself.

With reports of Dan Snyder's team on sale doing the rounds, the Brooklyn Nets forward is waiting to see how the deal unfolds.

Earlier, it was reported that Snyder and his wife, Tanya (who also co-owns the team) have roped in Bank of America Securities to look at "potential transactions."

Per ESPN, Durant expressed his interest in being part of the ownership group and being part of the Commanders group.

"In a perfect world, I would be a part of it," Durant told ESPN. "I would love to do it. I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we'll see. Hopefully, it's somebody nice. I heard [Amazon CEO Jeff] Bezos and Jay-Z, but you never know."

He also added:

"I mean, how long has he had it now -- 20-something years?" Durant said. "He's probably the only owner I've known since I've been alive for the Redskins/Commanders. So it's definitely shocking to see him put them up because it's his baby. NFL teams are precious, they're important. "But that's going to be a team that everybody -- everybody wants to be a part of the league. It's one of the most lucrative teams in sports, so I'm sure there's going to be a lot of bidders."

There are quite a few big names involved. The outlet also reported that Mat Ishbia, a finalist for the NFL team Denver Broncos' ownership bid, and Jay-Z were interested parties.

Kevin Durant Has Some Experience In Ownership Of Sports Teams

Durant is no stranger to having a stake in sports teams. In 2020 he brought a 5% stake in the Philadelphia Union of the MLS. In addition to this, he's also a minority owner of NY/NJ Gotham FC of the National Women's Soccer League.

Recently, he became a co-owner of a pickleball team along with Rich Kleiman, his business partner. He's also made no secret of the fact that he wants to have an NBA franchise of his own once he calls time on his decorated career.

Another athlete who has previously expressed interest in owning an NBA franchise is Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who even gave a shoutout to NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressing his wish. On the game front, the Nets face the Dallas Mavericks next.