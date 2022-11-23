Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Responds After Ugly Loss To Philadelphia 76ers: "Everyone Wants To See Our Team Fail"

The Philadelphia 76ers sent a message when the Brooklyn Nets came to play them at the Wells Fargo Center with Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons in good form and the fresh return of Kyrie Irving. The 76ers won the game 106-115 despite missing Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey in this game.

Fans have ridiculed the Nets for losing this game, as the 76ers have been struggling this season as well. Half a game separated the 2 teams in the standings and the inconsistent 76ers' supporting cast came out and didn't let the healthy Nets bother them. 

Kevin Durant spoke to the media after the game and discussed the animosity that fans outside of Brooklyn feel for the team while talking about Ben Simmons returning to the city.

"Everybody wants to see our team fail. Nobody likes Ben, nobody likes Kai, nobody likes myself, so it might be like that in every road arena and that's something we're gonna have to deal with."

"There's a lot of stuff that probably factors into it. NBA fans really got live for you but it's misplaced love, I guess. At the end of the way, people enjoy watching us play."

Kevin Durant is hated by NBA fans for decisions he took as a basketball player and because those decisions guaranteed success for a team by virtue of him being too good. Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, on the other hand, have gotten a lot of non-basketball hate.

How Will The Brooklyn Nets Respond To This Loss?

The Brooklyn Nets will have to think about what a loss like this means for their season. It's a sign that the roster, as presently constructed, is susceptible to weak teams like the 76ers. KD and Kyrie both shot over 50% and had over 20 points but seemed to lack the aggression the 76ers had to make sure this game is won.

The hopes of a title run fade faster and faster with the Nets. The ownership will now need to decide whether they can take the hard call of letting their team go and trading them for draft assets and go through yet another rebuild. We'll find out over the course of the season. 

