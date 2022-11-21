Ben Simmons Shows No Fear Ahead Of Return To Philadelphia

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons is coming into his own once again after a year and a half wait to see him hit the peak of his powers once again. Simmons had an excellent performance against the Memphis Grizzlies, as he led the Nets' to a strong win. While he still isn't a shooter, Simmons has found his confidence to make drives to the rim and go to the free throw line once again.

The timing of Simmons hitting this form is perfect, as the Nets will face the Philadelphia 76ers next. Ben's departure from the city was cruel. He is now loathed by fans, so Simmons is looking forward to going back to Philly and showing his old team what they are missing.

"In Philly? Come on man. I know what's coming. It's a part of the game. One thing about Philly fans is that they're incredible, they're die-hards for Philly."

It's going to be a big game for both teams, as either the Nets or the 76ers will be stuck below .500 when one of them loses.

Can Ben Simmons Put On A Show In Philadelphia?

The game in Philly against the 76ers can be a watershed moment in this season for Brooklyn. They can still have an amazing run of form and climb up the rankings, but that will be predicated on the game in Philadelphia.

If Simmons has a big game and the Nets win, it might boost his confidence to new heights and he finally feels comfortable in being an aggressive player to relieve pressure off Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. A loss and a bad performance could have the opposite effect, as the fans will really let him have it if he has a stinker.

