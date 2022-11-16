Charles Barkley Warns Ben Simmons About Facing The 76ers Next Tuesday: "It's Gonna Be Bad... Philadelphia Don't Mess Around."

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

After Steve Nash's firing, the Brooklyn Nets had a few good games under the leadership of Jacque Vaughn. But it seems like other teams have already figured out how to dominate the Nets. The organization has lost two back-to-back games.

While their defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers was somewhat of a close contest, the same cannot be said for their most recent loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. The Nets were absolutely obliterated by the Kings, and the final score was 121-153. In the absence of Kyrie Irving, the duo of Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons is certainly not working out for them.

Speaking of Simmons, he finally managed to score in double-digits after more than 500 days. Although the scoreline came in a losing effort, it may have helped in building some confidence for the 26-year-old.

Ben Simmons Will Face The Philadelphia 76ers Soon

Ben Simmons' trade to the Nets was anything but smooth. Prior to getting his request fulfilled, Simmons burned all bridges between himself and the 76ers fans due to his abysmal behavior.

Now, the Nets are all set to face the 76ers on Tuesday. Former NBA superstar turned analyst Charles Barkley decided to issue a warning to Simmons. Chuck believes Ben's return to the 76ers' home court can be an ugly scene.

"I do not feel good about that situation, next Tuesday. He's playing bad... I hope nothing bad happens. Like a fan doing something crazy... And like I said, he can't even rub it in their face playing good. It's going to be a hostile environment. He's got to play, but man it's going to be bad. Philadelphia don't mess around."

Chuck may have warned Simmons about expecting a hostile environment during his return to Philly, but the Hall of Famer is by no means happy with how he has played so far this season. So much so that Chuck even advised Simmons to see a sports psychologist. Keeping Simmons' bad form in mind, it could certainly be a tough night for the 26-year-old on Tuesday.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.