Charles Barkley Says Ben Simmons Needs To See A Sports Psychologist: "He's Blocked Right Now."

Ben Simmons was an All-Star level player with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he has not had the best of luck with returning to that level of play. He has struggled thus far with the Brooklyn Nets this year, and the team has started bringing him off the bench.

There is no doubt that Ben Simmons' play has been concerning. In fact, there were even reports that the Brooklyn Nets were exploring trades for the former All-Star, with the team notably targeting a veteran shooter.

"Even prior to that loss on Saturday, the Nets have been talking to teams about cursory trades ideas. The Nets were looking for shooting Ben Simmons' name actually came up in at least one conversation they were having with a Western Conference team. It seems like several things are on the table for the roster. Sean Mark certainly didn't sound like a GM who's sold on this roster so stand by there and see where the Nets go from there."

If the Brooklyn Nets don't manage to trade Ben Simmons though, they will have to find a way to make him work on their current roster. It seems as though Charles Barkley has an idea about how Ben Simmons can improve his play.

Charles Barkley Suggests Ben Simmons Needs To See A Psychologist Because Of His Mental Block

When speaking about Ben Simmons recently, Charles Barkley suggested that Simmons "needs a sports psychologist", suggesting that the forward has a mental block right now.

"I think personally, I think he, [Ben Simmons] needs a sports psychologist. I'm not talking about mental, he's frozen on the court. He's not even looking at the basket. I've never been on a team where guys have to screem at a guy to shoot the basketball. I've seen Kyrie yell at him, I've seen the coach yell at him. Mentally, he's blocked right now."



Perhaps seeing a sports psychologist could help Ben Simmons. There is no doubt that he's struggled to be aggressive on the court, and perhaps talking to someone could help him get past that issue. Though he's never been a particularly elite scorer, Simmons hasn't had this much trouble in that department previously in his career. He's even been air balling layups this year, despite slashing previously being one of his strengths.

Hopefully, we see Ben Simmons' performance improve in the future. We should be patient with him, as it does take a while for a player that missed a season to get back into form. Simmons is still an immensely talented player, and perhaps he will be able to bounce back at some point this year.

