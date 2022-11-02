Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets didn't start the 2022-23 NBA season the best way and the results are very visible now, as the team has posted a terrible 2-6 record, unable to compete against weaker teams in the Eastern Conference.

The team agreed to part ways with head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday, after Nash admitted the players weren't responding to him. That was the best decision the former back-to-back NBA MVP could make, and now the team can focus on finding his replacement. Ime Udoka has emerged as the most likely candidate to take over, but the team is yet to make an official announcement.

Besides this head coach change, the team could also make some moves on the roster and get rid of the players that aren't performing as expected, while trying to add other figures to improve their level.

Brooklyn Nets Could Trade Ben Simmons For A Veteran Shooter

Ian Begley of SNY recently talked about the team's current situation, revealing that the Nets are planning to move on from a lot of people on the roster, and even Ben Simmons could be shipped somewhere else if they find the right trade partner.

Begley says that the team engaged in some discussions over the weekend, and Ben Simmons was mentioned in one of them with a Western Conference team. The Nets want to add a veteran shooter to the team, and Simmons appears to be the best trade chip right now (3:12).

"Even prior to that loss on Saturday, the Nets have been talking to teams about cursory trades ideas. The Nets were looking for shooting Ben Simmons' name actually came up in at least one conversation they were having with a Western Conference team. It seems like several things are on the table for the roster. Sean Mark certainly didn't sound like a GM who's sold on this roster so stand by there and see where the Nets go from there."

Moreover, others have stated that Kyrie Irving could also be out of the team, as Bill Simmons claimed the team has thought about dealing Kyrie somewhere else. The Nets seemingly created a terrific roster before the start of the season, but now things are falling apart.

The Big 3 could be finished without less than 20 games played, just like it happened when James Harden was in town, confirming that this project is doomed and there's nothing they can do but blow it up.