Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Losing To The 76ers Without James Harden Or Joel Embiid: "Quite A Pathetic Showing..."

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets came together on a trade last season that saw James Harden leave Brooklyn for Philly, while Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond made their way over to Brooklyn along with a couple of draft picks. Ever since that trade, all everyone's wanted to see is Philly and Brooklyn clash in the season with both teams healthy.

Players haven't been able to avoid injury, as the 76ers were extremely shorthanded, missing both James Harden and Joel Embiid. Despite that, the 76ers left the game as 106-115 winners, with Tobias Harris and De'Anthony Melton leading the charge against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons.

Fans reacted to the loss for the Nets by ripping the team apart on social media.

Everyone expected a big game from Ben Simmons after his recent success, but he had an average performance, leaving with an 11-point double-double. This should have been an easy win for the Nets given their current form but the 76ers just outplayed Brooklyn throughout the night.

Can The Brooklyn Nets Make A Trade To Add More Pieces?

This season could have been a triumphant final year for the current core of Nets' players but has turned into a disaster. The team isn't looking competitive this season and they may need to make trades to ensure they can either maximize this year or cut their losses and trade their best players to revitalize their assets.

They're looking to move on from Kyrie Irving, a player that even the LA Lakers aren't trying to trade for anymore. Trading Kevin Durant away would still generate a massive return for Brooklyn, so these options need to be considered. The 76ers humiliated the Nets without their best players, a clear sign that the 8-9 Nets don't have what it takes this season.

