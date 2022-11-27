Skip to main content

Kevin Garnett Names Shai Gilgeous-Alexander An MVP Candidate

Kevin Garnett Names Shai Gilgeous-Alexander An MVP Candidate

Former NBA star Kevin Garnett has backed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP, saying that no one's playing better than him in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard has been pivotal for the side averaging 31.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists this season, and Garnett was lavish in his praise.

Speaking on KG Certified, 'The Big Ticket's idea of putting Gilgeous-Alexander in that MVP talk was seconded by his former teammate Paul Pierce.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. I can't believe we didn't put him in the MVP talks. Ain't nobody playing better than Shai. He's the reason they (Oklahoma City Thunder) been winning. He in that talk. Shout to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doing his thing. You’ve Gotta Put Some Respect on his name."

While the Thunder may have lost to the Rockets earlier this week, he still ended up with 32 points — his fourth 30-point game in a row.

Mike Malone Endorsed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For MVP Earlier

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's efforts haven't gone unnoticed. Earlier, Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone said the 24-year-old who's been having a breakout season was one of the bonafide contenders for MVP.

This rich praise puts him on the same level as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and Luka Doncic — all frontrunners for MVP and have been having stellar runs. While the Thunder may not necessarily have results going their way, there's little to suggest that it's on the promising guard.

It would be a dream come true for Gilgeous-Alexander if he can carry the team to the playoffs. Not only would this see his stocks in the league see a meteoric rise, but it also makes his rich vein of form worth it.

The Thunder are unfortunate to be in the West that's stacked with matchwinners and at the time of writing, are placed 12th with an 8-12 record. Trailing them are the Los Angeles Lakers, and just above them are the Dallas Mavericks. Oklahoma plays the New Orleans Pelicans next, followed by a skirmish against the San Antonio Spurs.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Garnett Names Shai Gilgeous-Alexander An MVP Candidate
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Names Shai Gilgeous-Alexander An MVP Candidate

By Aaron Abhishek
Russell Westbrook Reveals His First Reaction After Being Elbowed In The Face
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Reveals His First Reaction After Being Elbowed In The Face

By Orlando Silva
ESPN Projects LeBron James To Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record Against The Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Media

LeBron James Says He Was Never Worried About His Shooting Slump

By Lee Tran
Jason Kidd Highlights Key Shooting Problem For The Dallas Mavericks After Losing To The Raptors
NBA Media

Jason Kidd Highlights Key Shooting Problem For The Dallas Mavericks After Losing To The Raptors

By Aaron Abhishek
tucker superstars
NBA Media

NBA Fans Savagely Troll PJ Tucker When Comparing Him To Superstars: "If You Want None Of That, Look At PJ Tucker"

By Lee Tran
The All-Time NBA GOAT Pyramid: There Is Only One GOAT
NBA

The All-Time NBA GOAT Pyramid: There Is Only One GOAT

By Eddie Bitar
LeBron James Sounds Off On Kids Having To Play Too Much Basketball
NBA Media

LeBron James Sounds Off On Kids Having To Play Too Much Basketball

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James' Dominant Display Against Spurs Is A Repeat Of His Heroics On The Same Day 17 Years Ago
NBA Media

LeBron James' Dominant Display Against Spurs Is A Repeat Of His Heroics On The Same Day 17 Years Ago

By Aaron Abhishek
Richard Jefferson Defends Ben Simmons: "We Cannot Judge Ben Until 50 Games Into The Season"
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Defends Ben Simmons: "We Cannot Judge Ben Until 50 Games Into The Season"

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To Bloodied Russell Westbrook: "He Didn't Deserve A Tech"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Bloodied Russell Westbrook: "He Didn't Deserve A Tech"

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Insider Gives An Update On Lonzo Ball's Potential Return Date
NBA Media

NBA Insider Gives An Update On Lonzo Ball's Potential Return Date

By Divij Kulkarni
Michael Jordan Lost To Christian Laettner At Ping Pong, Ordered A Table To His Room, Practiced, And Destroyed Him 3 Days Later
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Lost To Christian Laettner At Ping Pong, Ordered A Table To His Room, Practiced, And Destroyed Him 3 Days Later

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James Shared His Concern Over Russell Westbrook's Health
NBA Media

LeBron James Shared His Concern Over Russell Westbrook's Health

By Aaron Abhishek
Phil Jackson Revealed Kobe Bryant's Immediate Reaction When He Rejoined The Lakers In 2005
NBA Media

Phil Jackson Revealed Kobe Bryant's Immediate Reaction When He Rejoined The Lakers In 2005

By Aaron Abhishek
Luka Doncic Hilariously Dismisses Modern NBA Stats: "You Guys Have Statistics For Everything"
NBA Media

The Dallas Mavericks Have Not Won A Game This Season Without Luka Doncic Scoring 30 Points

By Lee Tran
LeBron James Reveals What The Lakers Still Need To Work On
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals What The Lakers Still Need To Work On

By Gautam Varier