Kevin Garnett Names Shai Gilgeous-Alexander An MVP Candidate

Credit: Fadeaway World

Former NBA star Kevin Garnett has backed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP, saying that no one's playing better than him in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard has been pivotal for the side averaging 31.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists this season, and Garnett was lavish in his praise.

Speaking on KG Certified, 'The Big Ticket's idea of putting Gilgeous-Alexander in that MVP talk was seconded by his former teammate Paul Pierce.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. I can't believe we didn't put him in the MVP talks. Ain't nobody playing better than Shai. He's the reason they (Oklahoma City Thunder) been winning. He in that talk. Shout to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doing his thing. You’ve Gotta Put Some Respect on his name."

While the Thunder may have lost to the Rockets earlier this week, he still ended up with 32 points — his fourth 30-point game in a row.

Mike Malone Endorsed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For MVP Earlier

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's efforts haven't gone unnoticed. Earlier, Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone said the 24-year-old who's been having a breakout season was one of the bonafide contenders for MVP.

This rich praise puts him on the same level as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and Luka Doncic — all frontrunners for MVP and have been having stellar runs. While the Thunder may not necessarily have results going their way, there's little to suggest that it's on the promising guard.

It would be a dream come true for Gilgeous-Alexander if he can carry the team to the playoffs. Not only would this see his stocks in the league see a meteoric rise, but it also makes his rich vein of form worth it.

The Thunder are unfortunate to be in the West that's stacked with matchwinners and at the time of writing, are placed 12th with an 8-12 record. Trailing them are the Los Angeles Lakers, and just above them are the Dallas Mavericks. Oklahoma plays the New Orleans Pelicans next, followed by a skirmish against the San Antonio Spurs.

