Kevin Garnett Says We're Over The LeBron James Era, And Now It's Stephen Curry's Time Of Dominance: "We Gotta Start Putting A Lot More Respect On His Name."

Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors returned to the top of the world last season, winning the 2022 NBA championship after a magical run that ended in a 4-2 win in the Finals over the Boston Celtics. That was something to watch, especially with Curry putting on the cape and leading his team to the promised land for the 4th time in the past eight years.

Now, the Dubs are ready to continue their dominance over the rest of the competition while Steph adds more trophies to his cabinet. It won't be easy at all, but the Warriors have a solid squad that can repeat this season and win more titles in the following years.

Curry has already become the best player in the world in the eyes of many people and one of the biggest legends the league has seen in the past 30 years said that the Chef has become the clear dominator of this era, even surpassing the greatest player of this generation.

During a recent edition of his KG Certified, Kevin Garnett made a case for Stephen Curry, saying that the point guard is the ruler of the league right now, surpassing LeBron James. KG claims that we've entered the Steph era and are getting out of the LeBron one, asking people to give more respect to Curry.

"I wonder what era we're in. You gotta say that we're out of the LeBron era, right? And I think we're in the Steph era, and the Golden State era. I think we gotta start putting a lot more of respect on his name, 'cause he ain't done, they're not done. But, for the legacy of Steph and what he's done, I really think that he's changed the game, not only your pickup of a guard who has crazy range, but he's put the level to another level. Deep ball, if you're gonna shoot it from deep, you gotta shoot it from here. He set the precedent for that. Those are game changers, those were game disruptors. He came in and shifted the whole era of guard to really really work in that depth, and shoot it from certain deeps. And yes, the league is gonna have to entertain the 4-ball at some point."

Garnett has been a big fan of Steph, and recently, he has defended the 4x NBA champion, even against Paul Pierce, who doesn't think Curry is a top 10 player of all time. The Chef is ready to keep cooking and confirm that we're living in his era, even when people said that it was LeBron's.

The Warriors remain a strong team that can win the championship again. As long as they have Curry on the court, they'll have a chance against anybody, and we can't wait to see what's next for Steph.