Klay Thompson Has Increased His 3PT Percentage By 7% In Just 5 Games

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson is one of the best shooters to have ever played the game of basketball. Though he does go through cold stretches at times, they are often counteracted by stretches where he simply can't miss from the 3PT line.

This year, Klay Thompson has definitely had a tough start to the season. He looked like one of the worst high-volume players in the league. However, he has definitely bounced back for the Golden State Warriors over the last few games, and he has definitely been stellar from beyond the arc. A recent post by Redditor MC-Jdf revealed that Klay Thompson has managed to increase his 3PT percentage by 7% within just 5 games.

After going 5/8 from 3 today, Klay Thompson is already back up to shooting 40% from 3 this season. He's increased his 3PT% by 7% within just 5 games. Klay Thompson started the first 12 games of the season averaging 15.1 points on 35.1% from the field and 33.0% from 3 (38/115). But after just 5 games in which Klay Thompson shot 28/50 from 3 (56.0%), Klay Thompson has now shot 66/165 from 3 for the season, exactly 40.0% from 3.

There is no doubt that this is an amazing feat, and hopefully, Klay Thompson can continue shooting lights out from the 3PT range. Though there are times when his shot selection has hurt the Warriors in the past, they would much rather he be aggressive rather than afraid to shoot.

Some People Believe Klay Thompson Is The Most Important Player On The Warriors

There is no doubt that Klay Thompson's value to the Golden State Warriors dynasty is often overlooked. However, there are some people, such as Dennis Rodman, that consider the guard the most important player on the team.

"What I’m saying is that Klay Thompson makes that team. Everybody’s always worried about Curry. I know Curry’s dad and all that bulls---. But Klay Thompson makes that team. It ain’t Green, that guy, no. It’s Klay Thompson.”

Though Stephen Curry is the engine for the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson is the player that punishes defenses for devoting their defensive attention to Curry. He often gets wide-open shots, and we all know that it only takes a little bit of space for Klay Thompson to score.

Hopefully, we see Klay Thompson continue to improve for the Golden State Warriors. Though he is not quite the same player he was in his prime, his shooting ability is still present, and he is a valuable complementary player for the Golden State Warriors.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.