Skip to main content

Klay Thompson Says The Warriors Don't Blame Kevin Durant For Leaving Them In 2019

Klay Thompson Says The Warriors Don't Blame Kevin Durant For Leaving Them In 2019

When Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016, he made them one of the greatest teams in NBA history. You were adding a 4-time scoring champion and former MVP to a team that had just won an NBA record 73 games in a regular season, which ensured that the rest of the league didn't stand a chance.

The Warriors crushed the competition in Durant's time there, as they avenged their loss to the Cavaliers in 2016 by beating them in the 2017 and 2018 Finals. They were an unstoppable juggernaut and you were left wondering just how much they might end up winning together, but that 2018 title was it. The Warriors returned to the Finals in 2019, but injuries to Durant and Klay Thompson meant they couldn't overcome the Raptors and in the offseason, Durant left for the Nets.

Klay Thompson Says The Warriors Don't Blame Kevin Durant For Leaving Them In 2019

Tensions had been rising behind the scenes despite all the success they were having and eventually, KD just wanted to get out of there. It has been reported that he didn't feel he was getting the love and respect he deserved for their success, so he left to build his own team. While many didn't like Durant joining the Warriors, they also felt it was absurd for him to leave considering all the success they were having, but Klay says the Warriors don't blame KD for leaving.

(starts at 1:05:15 mark):

“I don’t blame him, we don’t blame Kevin for leaving at all. He is from the East Coast, and if I was on the East Coast and if I was two games away from a three-peat, it’s like, ‘What more do y’all want from me, man? You want a six-peat?’ If it wasn’t for catastrophic things, we probably would have had three championships in that time, but man, we don’t blame him at all.”

It is good that they don't blame him for leaving, but it has proven to be a terrible decision by Durant. Sure, the Warriors were a mess for the first two years after he left, but once they were fully healthy, they went on to win another championship. KD, meanwhile, has won 1 playoff series since joining the Nets and it is doubtful if he'd ever win another championship.

During this episode, Klay also defended Durant from all the bus rider comments aimed at him. He said that it bothers him when people don't talk about KD's greatness and he really was the driving force behind those two championships that they won together, so he doesn't deserve to have that label on him.

YOU MAY LIKE

Klay Thompson Says The Warriors Don't Blame Kevin Durant For Leaving Them In 2019
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Says The Warriors Don't Blame Kevin Durant For Leaving Them In 2019

By Gautam Varier
Steve Nash Defends Ben Simmons After Struggling In The First 3 Games Of The Season
NBA Media

Steve Nash Defends Ben Simmons After Struggling In The First 3 Games Of The Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former Clippers Star Jamal Crawford Slams Lakers Fans For Blaming Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Former Clippers Star Jamal Crawford Slams Lakers Fans For Blaming Russell Westbrook

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen A. Smith Takes A Shot At Rob Pelinka And The Lakers: "This Roster Is Horrible"
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Takes A Shot At Rob Pelinka And The Lakers: "This Roster Is Horrible"

By Gautam Varier
Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Trade Russell Westbrook For Eric Gordon And Buddy Hield In 3-Way Trade
NBA Media

Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Trade Russell Westbrook For Eric Gordon And Buddy Hield In 3-Way Trade

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Magic Johnson Doesn't Think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will Handle It Well When LeBron James Passes Him To Become The All-Time Leading Scorer: "It'll Be A Hard Pill To Swallow"
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Doesn't Think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will Handle It Well When LeBron James Passes Him To Become The All-Time Leading Scorer: "It'll Be A Hard Pill To Swallow"

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan Agreed With Charles Barkley About NBA Players Not Being Role Models: "I Realized We're Really Not. We Assume That Responsibility Because Of The Respect We're Given."
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Agreed With Charles Barkley About NBA Players Not Being Role Models: "I Realized We're Really Not. We Assume That Responsibility Because Of The Respect We're Given."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Ben Simmons Gets Blasted By NBA Fans After Getting Fouled Out For The Second Time In The Last Three Games
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Gets Blasted By NBA Fans After Getting Fouled Out For The Second Time In The Last Three Games

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Joel Embiid Takes A Shot At Former Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo: "We Had A Crazy GM Tweeting About His Players, Going Crazy On Twitter, Which Was Insane."
NBA Media

Joel Embiid Roasts Fans Who Overreacted To 76ers 0-3 Start: "They Probably Wanted Me To Be Traded."

By Lee Tran
Video: James Harden Didn't Dribble Or Move From His Spot And Still Got Himself Wide Open For A 3-Pointer
NBA Media

Video: James Harden Didn't Dribble Or Move From His Spot And Still Got Himself Wide Open For A 3-Pointer

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Patrick Beverley Is Not Frustrated Despite The Lakers' 0-3 Start: "I’m Not Frustrated. I’m Living The Dream."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Is Not Frustrated Despite The Lakers' 0-3 Start: "I’m Not Frustrated. I’m Living The Dream."

By Gautam Varier
simmons morant
NBA Media

Video: Ja Morant Hilariously Baits Ben Simmons Into Fouling Out

By Lee Tran
WWE Wrestler JBL Mocks Charlotte Hornets And Michael Jordan On WWE Raw: "Charlotte Took The GOAT Of All GOATS, Michael Jordan, And Turned Him Into A Loser!"
NBA Media

WWE Wrestler JBL Mocks Charlotte Hornets And Michael Jordan On WWE Raw: "Charlotte Took The GOAT Of All GOATs, Michael Jordan, And Turned Him Into A Loser!"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Steve Kerr Believes Andrew Wiggins Is Playing His Best Basketball Ever: "I Don’t Think He’s Ever Looked More Confident"
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Believes Andrew Wiggins Is Playing His Best Basketball Ever: "I Don’t Think He’s Ever Looked More Confident"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lamar Odom Believes The Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis Due To His Struggles With Staying Fit: "I Know What Kobe Bryant Would Say, ‘Yo Trade That M*****f****r If He Ain’t Gon’ Be Out There.'"
NBA Media

Lamar Odom Believes The Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis Due To His Struggles With Staying Fit: "I Know What Kobe Bryant Would Say, ‘Yo Trade That M*****f****r If He Ain’t Gon’ Be Out There.'"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook Responds To Charles Barkley Saying He Doesn't Enjoy Playing With The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

Lakers Insider Thinks Russell Westbrook Situation On Lakers Is Becoming More Awkward Every Day: "Westbrook Has Gone From Being The Elephant In The Room To Being The Oxygen In The Room."

By Lee Tran