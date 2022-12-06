Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kristaps Porzingis has opened up on his failed relationship with Luka Doncic, which appeared to be a great partnership for the Dallas Mavericks and ended up being a terrible situation for the Texan team.

Porzingis and Doncic looked ready to take the Western Conference by storm, but they never could do it, making a bad impression on fans, and many think, beefing when they were teammates.

Now, the Latvian player is thriving in Washington, just like another exiled player, Kyle Kuzma, who is having a great season in D.C. The Wizards aren't getting those wins they need to compete for a playoff spot, but as long as their players keep performing at a good level, they'll have a chance.

Kristaps Porzingis Gets Brutally Honest On His Failed Partnership With Luka Doncic

Talking with Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Porzingis had the chance to talk about his tenure in Washington, his time in Dallas, and how he and Doncic never clicked, explaining that there wasn't anything big to it, he just wasn't the right partner for the Slovenian.

“Luka is a generational talent. You have to put the perfect team around him to try to get the maximum out of him, you know?” Porzingis said. “I just wasn’t the right guy.” He’d been reduced to the priciest spot-up shooter in the league. And Porzingis still struggled under Jason Kidd. As the February 2022 trade deadline approached, Dallas began to explore its options in earnest, sources said, searching how to break Porzingis’ gargantuan salary into more useful parts to complement Doncic’s solo act.

The Dallas Mavericks have been urged to pair Luka Doncic with another star again. Luka Doncic took them to the Western Conference Finals last season, but Luka was only enough to win one game against the Golden State Warriors. After Jalen Brunson's departure, they don't have another good scorer, and the Mavs are struggling to win games too.

Porzingis already said it: they need to pair Luka with another star, but it's unclear when they'll try to make a move and what player they will try to land. Luka has shown his desire to stay with the team for the long run, but he can also get tired of losing every season.

