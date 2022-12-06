Kristaps Porzingis Says Anthony Davis Will Be In MVP Talks By The End Of The Season

Credit: Fadeaway World

Big man Anthony Davis has been a superstar on the Los Angeles Lakers on both ends of the floor this season. Many believe that this is the year that the big man has finally taken the torch from LeBron James and become the best player in the Los Angeles Lakers franchise.

There is no doubt that Anthony Davis' recent performance against the Washington Wizards was insanely dominant. After that game, many fans suggested that he is the MVP of the league, as the big man put up an MVP-level performance, getting 55 points and 17 rebounds.

After the game, opposing big man Kristaps Porzingis suggested that Anthony Davis will be in MVP talks at some point this season. He also said that he's happy to see Anthony Davis healthy and playing at a top-tier level.

I think right now the stretch that he's having, he's playing at an MVP level right now. Sooner or later he'll be in the conversation. Most important for him is to stay healthy stay working on his body, and it's good to see him after having some injuries... good to see him bounce back and play at this level right now.

It remains to be seen if Anthony Davis will manage to keep up his production over the whole season. However, there is no doubt that he should be in the MVP conversation if he continues to play at a high level and lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a top-6 seed in the Western Conference.

Anthony Davis Is Talented Enough To Be Legendary

There is no doubt that Anthony Davis is an extremely talented player, and his resume speaks for itself. However, he has the potential to be even better. Recently, Lamar Odom claimed that Anthony Davis could be the "best player ever" if he had Giannis Antetokounmpo's "motor and mindset".

A.D. is probably more skilled than Giannis Antetokounmpo,” Odom said. “Giannis has that different motor and mindset,” Barnes said. “Oh, it would be over (if Davis had Giannis' mindset). It would be the best player ever created.” “If A.D. had Giannis’ mind and motor, oh, it’d be over. It would be unfair. God knew not to do that, though.”

Anthony Davis is definitely a special player, and it's hard to imagine him being even better than he is now. He is dominating with the Los Angeles Lakers currently and has helped them win 7 of their last 9 games.

Hopefully, we see Anthony Davis get even better in the future. He is showing that he has another gear this year, and if he can be dominant consistently, the Los Angeles Lakers are in luck.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.