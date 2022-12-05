Skip to main content

Former Laker Says Anthony Davis Could Be The Greatest Player Ever If He Had Giannis Antetokounmpo's Mindset

Anthony Davis is playing out of his mind at the moment, he seems unstoppable in every sense of the word. Through 20 games, he is once again averaging over 28 points per game, while also grabbing a monster number of rebounds and blocking shots. The Los Angeles Lakers are also winning games thanks to his performances, and the praise has started to roll in for AD. 

Anthony Davis was often compared to Giannis Antetokounmpo in the past but those comparisons largely died out in the last couple of seasons. However, now that Davis is finally healthy and performing at a high level once more, they have started again. Whether they are valid or not is a matter of debate, but the fact of the matter is that their names are being mentioned in the same breath once more, which must be refreshing for AD. 

Matt Barnes And Lamar Odom Discussed The Possibility Of Anthony Davis Having Giannis Antetokounmpo's Motor

Matt Barnes has become quite the NBA analyst in recent years and he still seems to have something of a soft spot for his old team, the Los Angeles Lakers. Barnes recently had a conversation with Lamar Odom on a podcast, and the two discusses AD and Giannis. And during that, they spoke about what a combination of the two would look like, more specifically if Davis had some of Antetokounmpo's best traits. 

“A.D. is probably more skilled than Giannis Antetokounmpo,” Odom said.

“Giannis has that different motor and mindset,” Barnes said. “Oh, it would be over (if Davis had Giannis' mindset). It would be the best player ever created.”

“If A.D. had Giannis’ mind and motor, oh, it’d be over. It would be unfair. God knew not to do that, though.”

While it's true that Anthony Davis has a more versatile offensive bag in terms of shooting, this comparison is a bit absurd. Giannis' availability and consistency have taken him well clear of Anthony Davis, and comparing them right now just simply doesn't make much sense. 

Ultimately, if Davis can lead the Lakers to the playoffs this season, he will get his just flowers, but so far, he's not doing anything Giannis hasn't himself done. And while the mentality and motor of Giannis would elevate any player if they had it, it has elevated the Greek Freak himself to a level well above that of most other NBA players. 

