NBA Fans Get Into Heated Debate About Who Is Better: Anthony Davis vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has consistently proved himself to be one of the best, if not the best player in the league these last few seasons. Giannis has played at an elite level, he is an NBA champion and a Finals MVP, and he seems to get better every season. There haven't been many challengers to the Greek Freak, especially in his position, but now an old rival is making some noise once again. 

Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo had a battle for the ages on Friday night, each scoring 40 points. Davis had 44, though, and ended up with 3 rebounds more than Antetokounmpo as well. Most importantly, the Lakers managed to pull out the win, which was huge for them. And it has brought up the debate about which one is the best power forward in the league. 

NBA Fans Debated Whether Anthony Davis Is A Better Power Forward Than Giannis Antetokounmpo

There's no stopping Giannis Antetokounmpo when he's on a roll, and he rarely ever has a bad game. He is also incredibly available; he has played a lot more than Anthony Davis over the last few seasons. But when he's at his best, there's no doubt that Davis is more versatile on offense than the Greek Freak. And after AD's latest epic performance against Giannis, fans are again talking about which one of the two is a better power forward

"Anthony Davis just has a deeper bag and is just as good on defense. He's better."

"Are we serious about this? AD's had like 4 good dames man."

"The one with back to back mvps and dpoy’s please stop acting like one game changes anything."

"Giannis absolutely owns AD."

"I get the stuff about his availability, but AD is the better pure player."

"Anthony Davis can do everything Giannis can. Giannis can't do what AD can."

"Man, try and let Davis fully become the first option on his own team first."

"Anyone making this comparison thanks to one game is a moron."

Anthony Davis has become criminally underrated, y'all don't accept how good this man is."

"Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world, Anthony Davis isn't even the best on his own team."

"Y'all get too carried away, man fr."

Emotions are running hot for a few people at the prospect of Davis being spoken about in the same context as Giannis Antetokounmpo once more. Giannis has a championship as the first option and a Finals MVP; he is the better player at this point. But Davis looks like his redemption arc is underway, so he might just surprise a few people yet. 

