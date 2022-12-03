NBA Fans In Shock After Lakers Secure Impossible Win Over Milwaukee Bucks: "This Team Is Building!"

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into tonight's matchup against the East's second-best team, the Los Angeles Lakers were heavy underdogs to win the game. All season long, they have struggled to find consistency on both ends of the floor and a battle against the Bucks was a shoo-in loss for the Purple and Gold in the minds of many.

So when L.A. pulled out of Milwaukee with a win on Friday, it's no surprise that people were completely blown away.

With a final score of 133-129, the Lakers actually beat the Bucks thanks to 44 points and 10 rebounds from Anthony Davis to give them their 2nd straight win and their 9th of the season.

On Twitter, many people (both Lakers fans and not) chimed in with their own thoughts on the victory, which could be foreshadowing some kind of turnaround for the Purple and Gold.

Lakers' Resurgence Has Re-Sparked Trade Rumors In Los Angeles

We've known this roster has needed changes since before the season began, but there's only so much the Lakers can do without giving up any of their last remaining draft picks in a deal. But now that the team is showing some real signs of life, the stance from the front office appears to be shifting.

According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, the 17-time NBA champions have at least considered a move that would get them DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.



“The trade I saw on Twitter was Russ and both picks, one with light protections I think for DeRozan and Vucevic,” said Lowe on his podcast, via Clutch Points. “I can tell you 100 percent for sure that the Lakers have had internal discussions about that very possibility, if it would ever come up. Not that they would do that. Let me be clear.”



Even with limited assets, the Lakers are playing well enough that one or two small moves could help them secure a spot in the playoffs at the very least. Beyond that, it's hard to say, but the Lakers are expected to consider all their options ahead of the Christmas holiday.

“I am convinced that the Lakers will make a trade or trades to improve this team... I certainly anticipate by mid-January, if not sooner, we're talking about an imminent trade.”

Whatever happens with the Lakers club, this game was an encouraging one. If they can hang with the Bucks, who are one of the best teams in all of basketball, then they can hang with anyone. Rob Pelinka needs to act now and make moves so the roster can be even better than it is now. Who knows, maybe they could become a real force to be reckoned with.

Of course, the playoffs will be a completely different story, but the Lakers probably shouldn't get too far ahead of themselves just yet.

