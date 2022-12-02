Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers are linked with a trade every single day, and that trend isn't changing anytime soon. The Purple and Gold had a complex start to the 2022-23 NBA season, but now are apparently finding their rhythm, winning six of their last eight matches.

The good news and good performances haven't changed anything for them, as every day we see new trade rumors involving the Lakers. In recent hours, Bill Simmons san shared an interesting idea that involved the Lakers, Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks.

Basically, the Lakers would get DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic while sending Russell Westbrook to the Bulls. In this scenario, the Knicks would get Zach LaVine to complete the blockbuster move.

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have 'Discussed' Trading For Two Stars This Season

Many fans reacted to this move, claiming that they would do this without hesitation. Something that could give them hopes is that the Lakers have actually discussed a similar move in recent days. According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, the 17-time NBA champions have at least considered a move that would get them DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.

“The trade I saw on Twitter was Russ and both picks, one with light protections I think for DeRozan and Vucevic,” said Lowe on his podcast, via Clutch Points. “I can tell you 100 percent for sure that the Lakers have had internal discussions about that very possibility, if it would ever come up. “Not that they would do that. Let me be clear.”

This trade would make the Lakers legit championship contenders. Even though Russell Westbrook has been thriving off the bench, other players will have to be the leader of the second unit while LeBron James, Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic do the job as the starters.

It's unclear if they will pull the trigger on this move, especially now that Westbrook is playing at a great level. Every day we learn of more trades involving the Lakers, and this is one that could make everybody happy.

