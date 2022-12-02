Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To The Lakers And Bulls Potential Blockbuster Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Bill Simmons' proposed blockbuster trade involving the Los Angeles Lakers.

To "save" the struggling Chicago Bulls side, the analyst suggested a trade scenario that would send DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to the Lakers in exchange for Russell Westbrook and the two draft picks.

This had Lakers fandom sharing their thoughts, and the responses were divided. Not all were keen to see the trade happen.

While it is unlikely that this trade will materialize, there will surely be some changes that both teams will ring in as the trade date approaches.

Bill Simmons Proposed A Trade That Would Send Anthony Davis To The Chicago Bulls

In yet another mind-boggling scenario, Simmons had earlier pitched an idea that would send Anthony Davis to his hometown and Los Angeles would get local lad Zach LaVine in return.

Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, he felt it would be an ideal trade that would benefit both teams as they continue to have a rather patchy season.

“There’s some buzz, some buzzing that AD might be available,” Simmons said. “That that’s a Plan B. Because the Westbrook trade, or whatever they think they can get for Westbrook and whether you want to give up future assets, maybe that doesn’t even make sense because what are you getting if you’re the Lakers?”

While the trade idea did generate enough buzz on Twitter, the Lakers quashed all rumors of Davis being available on the trade market. And for good reason, the center has been a driving force for the Lakers this season and has notched up 26.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists so far this season.

LaVine may have had his issues after being benched against the Orlando Magic last month, but the star has always been vocal about his loyalty to the franchise. He refused to take meetings with other teams during free agency and it's unlikely that the team will trade him. It's unlikely that some of these trades will even be discussed, but they do make for a good debate.

