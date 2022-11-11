Skip to main content

Lakers Reportedly Not Considering Anthony Davis Trade

Anthony Davis

As the worst team in basketball, the Los Angeles Lakers must keep all their options open this season -- even if it involves saying goodbye to one of their prized superstars.

It's why the Lakers' big three have been mentioned in trade talks lately, with some pushing for the Lakers to trade LeBron, Westbrook, and Anthony Davis.

But according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the Lakers have absolutely no intention of trading AD and would make it known to Davis himself if they did.

With Russell Westbrook thriving in his new role as a sixth man, the Lakers are now receiving calls about his availability, sources say, but talks are not at a serious stage.

And while it’s been a talking point on social media, the Lakers are not considering trading Davis, according to sources. For any dialogue of that nature to occur, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul would have received calls from interested teams inquiring if his client would agree to an extension if they traded for him. Those conversations have not taken place, sources say.

Anthony Davis Is Rumored To Be Frustrated With The Current Situation In Los Angeles

Anthony Davis has been pretty solid to start the season, but it hasn't been enough to translate into wins for the Lakers, who just cannot find enough shooting to support their big three. Amid the struggles, Davis has shown signs of frustration, and it has led some to think that he could be on the verge of asking out.

Nobody is happy with this situation, especially Davis and LeBron James, and some fans think this could mean the beginning of the end for the Los Angeles Lakers-Anthony Davis partnership. Redditor "blacPanther55" claims they feel Davis will get tired of playing at the five and will pull a Kevin Durant to get out of the hot mess the Lakers are right now. 

"I feel like Anthony Davis will request a trade soon," said one fan. "I believe that AD is tired of playing center and to me he looks completely over it all. Having him bang with centers is gassing him so much that he can't contribute on offense on the second half. It might be for the best for both."

Losing is tough on any player, especially for one as great as Anthony Davis. Of course, the best way for him to change that is to play better on the court and make sure the Lakers don't keep losing games at this pace.

It's much easier said than done, but it's not like AD is going anywhere anyway. The Lakers have made it quite clear that they are not ready to even think about letting him go just yet.

