Skip to main content

Rob Pelinka Explains Why Los Angeles Lakers Haven't Traded Their First-Round Picks:“We’re Not Going To Just Make A Move To Make A Move."

Rob Pelinka Explains Why Los Angeles Lakers Haven't Traded Their First-Round Picks:“We’re Not Going To Just Make A Move To Make A Move."

The Los Angeles Lakers were expected to have a very moved NBA offseason, especially with all the rumors linking Russell Westbrook to a move away from LA. The Purple and Gold did make some moves during the offseason, adding Patrick Beverley via trade and signing veteran free agents like Dennis Schroder and Lonnie Walker IV. 

Meanwhile, Russ is still on the team, acting up and refusing to join his team's huddle. Westbrook has earned more criticism from fans and analysts thanks to this attitude, and it doesn't seem like he will change any time soon. 

Everybody wants to see him gone, as Shannon Sharpe recently stated. Brodie could help the Lakers land one or two solid players to face this new season, but the team's front office isn't going to make a move just for the sake of it. 

Rob Pelinka Explains Why Los Angeles Lakers Haven't Traded Their First-Round Picks

Rob Pelinka, who recently agreed to a contract extension with the Lakers, talked about the challenges of making a trade, especially when their 2027 and 2029 draft picks are available. Pelinka explains why this isn't as easy as people think during a recent conversation with SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Via Talk Basket

“We’re not setting this up for just the future,” he said. “Again, having guys like LeBron and Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, if we see a path to increase that delta now with the right move to get more competitive or be a championship roster, we’ll make.

“But we’re not going to just make a move to make a move. As it’s been widely discussed in the media, we know we can trade the 27th first and the 29th first, but you only get one shot to do that because of the Stepien rule we don’t have other picks we can put into a deal.

“So it’s got to be the right deal. Sometimes the hardest thing to do as a GM is to say no to a wrong deal because there’s a lot of pressure ‘Oh you got do something, you got to do something.’ But that can actually lead to a much worse situation.”

The Lakers fanbase wants to see something new this season. It's pretty clear that Westbrook isn't the player that can help them compete in this campaign. Pelinka is taking his time, but fans don't have patience, and things could get ugly if Westbrook returns from his hamstring injury and doesn't play well.  

YOU MAY LIKE

Rob Pelinka Explains Why Los Angeles Lakers Haven't Traded Their First-Round Picks:“We’re Not Going To Just Make A Move To Make A Move."
NBA Media

Rob Pelinka Explains Why Los Angeles Lakers Haven't Traded Their First-Round Picks:“We’re Not Going To Just Make A Move To Make A Move."

By Orlando Silva
Jalen Rose Reveals The Backstory Behind His Iconic Commercial With Kobe Bryant: I Wanted To Do Something About The 81 Martinis.”
NBA Media

Jalen Rose Reveals The Backstory Behind His Iconic Commercial With Kobe Bryant: "I Wanted To Do Something About The 81 Martinis.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Shannon Sharpe Slammed Russell Westbrook For Not Joining The Lakers' Huddle: "They Ready To Be Done With Russ. Russ Doesn't Wanna Be A Laker, And The Lakers Don't Want Him."
NBA Media

Shannon Sharpe Slammed Russell Westbrook For Not Joining The Lakers' Huddle: "They Ready To Be Done With Russ. Russ Doesn't Wanna Be A Laker, And The Lakers Don't Want Him."

By Orlando Silva
Anthony Davis Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Underdogs For The Championship This Season: "No One Has Us Winning It This Year Besides Us In This Organization."
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Underdogs For The Championship This Season: "No One Has Us Winning It This Year Besides Us In This Organization."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's Massive Contract Extension: "That's A Knockout"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's Massive Contract Extension: "That's A Knockout"

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Grant Williams' Shoe Blowing Up: "Reason That Michael Jordan Wears New Shoes Every Game."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Grant Williams' Shoe Blowing Up: "Reason That Michael Jordan Wears New Shoes Every Game."

By Aaron Abhishek
Donovan Mitchell Expects To Develop Chemistry With Jarrett Allen Quicker Than He Did With Rudy Gobert: "It'll Come Easy Because I'm Better Than When I First Started With Rudy."
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell Expects To Develop Chemistry With Jarrett Allen Quicker Than He Did With Rudy Gobert: "It'll Come Easy Because I'm Better Than When I First Started With Rudy."

By Divij Kulkarni
Bam Adebayo On The Miami Heat Being Overlooked As Contenders: "They Don't Talk About Us... Because They Don't Like Playing Us."
NBA Media

Bam Adebayo On The Miami Heat Being Overlooked As Contenders: "They Don't Talk About Us... Because They Don't Like Playing Us."

By Divij Kulkarni
Video: Jamal Murray Looks Irritated As His Nuggets Teammates Try To Give Him 'Wet Willies'
NBA Media

Video: Jamal Murray Looks Irritated As His Nuggets Teammates Try To Give Him 'Wet Willies'

By Divij Kulkarni
Kevin Garnett Hilariously Described Kevon Looney's Game: "He Don't Give A F**k. He 25 Look Like He 72 Years Old."
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Hilariously Described Kevon Looney's Game: "He Don't Give A F**k. He 25 Look Like He 72 Years Old."

By Aaron Abhishek
Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors Agree To 4-Year, $140 Million Contract Extension
NBA Media

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors Agree To 4-Year, $140 Million Contract Extension

By Orlando Silva
Udonis Haslem Opened Up On His Infamous Sideline Fight With Jimmy Butler: “We Play The Game With A Controlled Rage. Every Now And Then The Rage Gets Uncontrolled.”
NBA Media

Udonis Haslem Opened Up On His Infamous Sideline Fight With Jimmy Butler: “We Play The Game With A Controlled Rage. Every Now And Then The Rage Gets Uncontrolled.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Lakers Fans Blast LeBron James For His Comments After 47-PT Loss To Kings: "Stop Feeding Us Lies LeBron"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Blast LeBron James For His Comments After 47-PT Loss To Kings: "Stop Feeding Us Lies LeBron"

By Orlando Silva
Rudy Gobert Shares His Championship Aspirations For The Coming Season: “I Didn’t Come Here To Lose In The First Round, Second Round Of The Playoffs.”
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Shares His Championship Aspirations For The Coming Season: “I Didn’t Come Here To Lose In The First Round, Second Round Of The Playoffs.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Ben Simmons Takes A Jab At Giannis Antetokounmpo While Defending His Poor Shooting: "F**k, I Can't Make Everybody Happy, You Know... That's Like Saying Can Giannis Shoot? Can He?"
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Takes A Jab At Giannis Antetokounmpo While Defending His Poor Shooting: "F**k, I Can't Make Everybody Happy, You Know... That's Like Saying Can Giannis Shoot? Can He?"

By Divij Kulkarni
Zion Williamson Recreated Iconic Picture With High School Rival Bryson Bishop
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Recreated Iconic Picture With High School Rival Bryson Bishop

By Aaron Abhishek