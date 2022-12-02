NBA Insider Is 'Convinced' The Lakers Will Make A Trade By Mid-January

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite an extremely disappointing start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have avoided making any big changes to their roster. Ignoring the calls of various experts and analysts, they are choosing to employ a strategy of patience over one of urgency.

Still, that doesn't mean we can't expect any moves at all from the Purple and Gold this season. As ESPN Insider Dave McMenamin revealed ahead of L.A.'s matchup against the Bucks, he suspects the Lakers will have completed a trade by mid-January.

“I am convinced that the Lakers will make a trade or trades to improve this team... I certainly anticipate by mid-January, if not sooner, we're talking about an imminent trade.”

The Lakers May Be Targeting Two Chicago Bulls Stars

While the Lakers have dealt with a number of injuries this season, we've seen enough to know that the general make-up of this roster is not enough to get this franchise its 18th title -- and that's even with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

But with a guy like DeMar DeRozan or Nikola Vucevic, they could finally make the leap they've been waiting for since the end of their 2020 run.

In recent hours, Bill Simmons san shared an interesting idea that involved the Lakers, Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks.



Basically, the Lakers would get DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic while sending Russell Westbrook to the Bulls. In this scenario, the Knicks would get Zach LaVine to complete the blockbuster move.



“The trade I saw on Twitter was Russ and both picks, one with light protections I think for DeRozan and Vucevic,” said Lowe on his podcast, via Clutch Points. “I can tell you 100 percent for sure that the Lakers have had internal discussions about that very possibility, if it would ever come up. “Not that they would do that. Let me be clear.”

Whatever the Lakers decide to do, one thing is clear: this team isn't going far as presently constructed. Unless some big changes are made, this Lakers team is stuck in neutral.

The problem is, unless the team shows a willingness to part with their picks, it's unlikely they can pull off any kind of trade that makes them significantly better.

Still, things could be worse for L.A., who are just a handful of games out of the West's top seed. At this point, it's up to Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss to decide where this team goes next.

