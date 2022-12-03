NBA Fans React To LeBron James Being Just 965 Points Away From Surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

One of the major talking points this season is LeBron James closing in on Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of being the all-time scorer in the league.

At the time of writing, the 37-year-old playing his 20th season is just 965 points away from surpassing the center. James has 37,451 points and is second behind Abdul-Jabbar (38,387).

The veteran has been consistent for Los Angeles this season averaging 25.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. And should he maintain the same tempo and average, he would almost certainly take the top spot before the end of the regular season.

Fans have been optimistic about the forward achieving the landmark and some felt he would certainly do it before the end of this season, irrespective of how the Lakers finish.

I am not a fan, but I want this to happen. Talk about a career.

That day will be so special

Greatest athlete of all time

Right now Lebron is averaging 26 a game. Suppose he continues that, he will reach the milestone in 38 games from now. 38 games from now the Lakers will face the Pelicans. This obviously can only happen if he remains healthy, which is a big question considering his age

hopefully he hits 40k before retiring

Assuming he doesn’t miss any games, which is a big assumption

I live in Portland and been huge Bron fan my whole life. If I get tickets to that game and he passes the all time record I’ll be happiest man alive

So he’s averaging 26ppg this season. 966/26 is 37.1 games. Which is Feb 13 against the Blazers or Feb 15 against the Pels

I remember a couple of years ago when people were doing the math, that they expected him to drop below 20 ppg and predicting he had to play past 40 to break the mark. Insane how well he’s been keeping up with his scoring.

I’m hoping so badly he gets past the 40k mark. 40k/10k/10k looks like an unreachable career statline.

While James has always been more focused on having another title, this achievement would only cement his GOAT status further.

LeBron James Shares His Thoughts On Breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record

Averaging close to 26 points per game, LeBron James might reach the milestone in another 40 games, according to ESPN. He surpassed Karl Malone as the NBA's second-all-time leading scorer earlier this season.

The sports outlet estimated that he might break the record on February 9 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Should he miss more games between now and then, the record would take another month — March 12, when the Lakers play the New York Knicks.

Speaking to the LA Times, James spoke of what it meant to surpass one of the greatest players to play the sport.

“It’s a huge thing, I believe. I think it’s one of the most sought-after records in sports. And me personally, I’ve never even like set a goal of doing it. It makes zero sense to me. But it’s something that’s bigger, and bigger than people think.”

Only time will tell if James will reach the record earlier than projected. But for now, he's eyeing another title, and winning that would be a double celebration for the superstar.

